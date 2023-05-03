Burlington School District Chooses New High School Principal 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Debra Beaupre will become Burlington High School principal on July 1.

work with people of color, students of color, and also work in a place that is interested in hearing from all voices and welcoming those voices."





Beaupre also spoke of working hard to communicate with families, including by "making materials available in peoples’ languages."





At Cavendish, Beaupre was the subject of a petition of no confidence in April 2019, signed by 70 people who expressed concerns about her discipline style and an incident involving a school bus. According to the some parents alleged that Beaupre had passed a stopped school bus in her car, pulled up in front of it, then boarded the bus to tell students they needed to sit down while the bus was moving. The incident spurred one parent to file a complaint with the Vermont State Police, which appears to have resulted in no further action. Beaupre from the Cavendish job in May 2020.



When asked about the Chester Telegraph article, Beaupre released a written statement through the Burlington School District on Wednesday.



"I recognize that not everyone agrees with my actions regarding the bus four years ago. However, what I hope people understand is that I prioritize student safety first and foremost. I saw what I felt was a safety situation, and I attempted to act quickly to intervene," Beaupre wrote.



"This is what it means to be an administrator, to keep students and student safety at the heart of everything I do," the statement continued. "It may not always look perfect, and sometimes it might even ruffle feathers, but my goal is always to put student safety at the top of the list."

Burlington School District spokesperson Russ Elek said the principal hiring committee — which was composed of administrators, teachers, school staff, parents and students — didn't know about the Chester Telegraph article.



Still, Elek wrote, " Deb was fully supported by the [committee], received overwhelming support from staff and students, and received a glowing recommendation from her current supervisor."



long-term status as interim principal was a primary reason for stepping down, and he later blasted the school board , saying it was "overbearing," disrespectful and unsupportive.





In her statement on Wednesday, Beaupre said she was thankful to have been chosen to lead Burlington High School.



"BHS reminds me of my high school in Somerville, [Mass.], kids from all over the world with a wide range of cultures, languages and ideas," she wrote. "This feels a bit like coming home and I cannot wait to get started."