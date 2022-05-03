In Memoriam: Helen Tyndall, 1938-2021 

Courtesy

Helen Tyndall

Helen Tyndall was born in Scotland and immigrated with her husband, Ian, to America in 1961, settling in Shelburne.Helen was a devoted member of the Burlington Friends Meeting and Alcoholics Anonymous. She loved animals, dancing, music and running. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp tongue.A service of remembrance will be held at the Burlington Friends Meeting House on May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to “Friends Concerns,” c/o Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, to benefit the Abenaki Nation and Small Potatoes would be a fitting way to honor Helen.