May 03, 2022 Life Lines » In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Helen Tyndall, 1938-2021 

Helen Tyndall was born in Scotland and immigrated with her husband, Ian, to America in 1961, settling in Shelburne.

Helen was a devoted member of the Burlington Friends Meeting and Alcoholics Anonymous. She loved animals, dancing, music and running. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp tongue.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Burlington Friends Meeting House on May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to “Friends Concerns,” c/o Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, to benefit the Abenaki Nation and Small Potatoes would be a fitting way to honor Helen.
