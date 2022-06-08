Laliguras Nepali-Indian Restaurant Coming to Church Street 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Raj (left) and Kabi Adhikari

Brothers Raj and Kabi Adhikari are in the final stages of renovation at 146-148 Church Street, where they hope to open Laliguras by the end of June. Raj, the younger of the two, said the date will depend on receiving necessary inspections.

The new restaurant's address is best known as the longtime location of the Rusty Scuffer. It will have 68 inside seats and another 30 outside in front. The brothers decided on the Church Street spot, Raj said, "because I like the busy place."

Originally from Bhutan, the Adhikari family spent years in Nepalese refugee camps before arriving in Vermont 11 years ago. They opened Everest Indian-Nepali Restaurant in South Burlington in 2018; Raj and Kabi's sister, Kumari Adhikari, now operates it.

Laliguras is named for the red rhododendron, the national flower of Nepal. Raj said the menu at the new restaurant will be similar to that of Everest — but more extensive, with pork dishes. The main cook will come from Newark, N.J.