Leahy Says He Voted for Molly Gray in U.S. House Primary 

"Becca understands that if we are going to combat the existential threat of climate change, establish universal health care and mental health care for all, create good paying jobs in Vermont and protect American democracy, we need leaders who have the courage to challenge the status quo," Sanders said in endorsing the candidate. "Becca has that courage."

"I have been deeply concerned about the flood of outside money in the House race," Leahy said in his statement. "These are two qualified women who are capable of running their own races without outside interference. I think Vermonters will judge if this outside spending is welcome in such an important campaign. I believe it is wrong and should have no place in our elections."According to campaign finance filings released Thursday, Gray and Balint have both raised more than $1 million since entering the race in December. Both appear to have enough cash on hand to sustain the last week-plus of the race.Balint hasn't lacked for endorsements from members of Congress. Several members of the House have backed her, as has Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and, most notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He endorsed her earlier this month and will attend several Vermont rallies on Sunday with Balint.