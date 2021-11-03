Maudite Poutine to Open in Burlington's Old North End 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Maudite Poutine

From left: Joe, Michael and Leah Collier of Maudite Poutine

Maudite Poutine has anchored Burlington's poutine scene since it launched as a food cart on the Church Street Marketplace in December 2016. Now, co-owners Joe, Leah and Michael Collier are bringing their fries, gravy and cheese curds to the former Drifter's space at 156 North Winooski Avenue.

The brick-and-mortar location will be Maudite's second; the siblings ran the biz out of Orlando's Bar & Lounge for a year before deciding not to renew its lease at the end of 2019. They planned to focus on the cart, events and catering. Then came the pandemic, and Maudite closed for most of 2020.

"We didn't have a place to work out of, and we didn't know what was going to happen," Leah told Seven Days.

With relief funding from the state, Maudite reopened in a reduced capacity for summer 2021. While catering the wedding of Drifter's co-owner Michael Lucey, the siblings discovered that the cozy, 25-seat spot was available.

"It was a happy-timing accident, and this is the perfect-size space for us," Joe said.

The menu will feature Maudite's classic poutine with hand-cut, double-fried potatoes; gluten-free gravy made from scratch using Misty Knoll Farms chicken; and cheese curds from Bridport Creamery. Vegan and vegetarian versions will also be on offer, along with hot dogs, hamburgers and beer on tap.

"If you go up to any small-town poutinerie in Québec, that's what we're shooting for," Joe said.

"Very family-friendly and casual," Leah added.

The Colliers hope to open for takeout — with a new to-go window — by January and to add indoor seating in late spring. They'll share the kitchen with small and up-and-coming food businesses for regular pop-ups. And don't worry, curd nerds: The Maudite cart will be back on Church Street come summer.