April 20, 2022 Arts + Life » Poetry

Montpelier’s PoemCity Papers the Capital in Verse 

The original print version of this article was headlined "Walking in Rhythm"

Related Events

  • PoemCity 2022: What Next? Workshop @ Kellogg-Hubbard Library

    • Poets Samn Stockwell, Scudder Parker and Eva Zimet demonstrate how poetry can help center the writer among the uncertainty and grief of daily life....
    • Wed., April 20, 6 p.m. Free.

  • PoemCity 2022: Samn Stockwell, Scudder Parker & Eva Zimet @ Kellogg-Hubbard Library

    • Listeners can attend this stacked poetry reading in person or tune in virtually....
    • Wed., April 20, 7-8:30 p.m. Free.

  • Online
    PoemCity 2022: Book Group Discussion: Langston Hughes (Words)

    • Gina Logan leads a discussion on The Selected Works of Langston Hughes as part of the Vermont Humanities Reading & Discussion Series....
    • Thu., April 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • PoemCity 2022: All Ages Anything Goes Slam! @ Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier City Hall

    • Poets, acoustic musicians, jugglers and anyone else with special talents have three minutes to wow the audience for enormous glory (and a very modest prize)....
    • Fri., April 22, 7-9 p.m. Free.

  • Online
    PoemCity 2022: Vermont Poet Pairing (Words)

    • Using the poems of Robert Frost and Sydney Lea, writers pen and (optionally) share their own stanzas. Presented by Kellogg-Hubbard Library....
    • Sat., April 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • PoemCity 2022: Ashley Strobridge @ Rebel Heart

    • Surrounded by greenery and crystals, the writer reads from her forthcoming book of art and poetry, Compositions of Truth and Nature....
    • Sat., April 23, 11 a.m. Free.

  • PoemCity 2022: Poetry in the Park @ Hubbard Park

    • The close-knit writing group of Susan Atwood, Andrea Gould, Jesse LoVasco and Lisa Masé read under the Old Shelter....
    • Sun., April 24, 1-2:30 p.m. Free.

  • Online
    PoemCity 2022: Queer Poets Read: The Urgency of Language (LGBTQ)

    • Linda Quinlan, author of Chelsea Creek and winner of the Wicked Woman Poetry Prize, hosts a panel of LGBTQ+ poets who read and discuss their...
    • Mon., April 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • PoemCity 2022: All Our Black Voices @ Kellogg-Hubbard Library

    • People of all ethnicities are invited to share their favorite poems by Black poets at this open mic hosted by Toussaint St. Negritude....
    • Wed., April 27, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

  • PoemCity 2022: Poetry From the Balcony @ Kellogg-Hubbard Library

    • Poets read their original work to audiences members listening from the lawn below....
    • Sat., April 30, 12 p.m. Free.

Related Locations

More...
