New Top Chefs at Black Flannel, Dedalus and Pro Pig 

click to enlarge James Buck | Courtesy Of Matt Peterson | Courtesy Of Christian Kruse

From left: Trenton Endres, Micah Tavelli and Christian Kruse

Three established Vermont chefs have started new jobs over the past month. Trenton Endres has become executive chef at Pro Pig Restaurant and Brewery in Waterbury. Christian Kruse moved into Endres' previous role as executive chef at Black Flannel Brewing in Essex Junction. And Micah Tavelli is the new chef de cuisine at Dedalus Wine Shop, Market & Wine Bar in Burlington.

Endres is returning to Pro Pig, where he worked as brewery chef before leaving in 2020 to become opening chef at Black Flannel. Now he's taking charge of both Pro Pig's restaurant and brewery menus, which he plans gradually to shift toward a Québec smokehouse and sugar shack theme.

"We're kind of an extension of Québec," Endres joked. New items, which will make their debut as specials, might include a Montréal deli-style smoked brisket sandwich, the French Canadian meat pie known as tourtière and freshly made sausages.

Kruse left Edelweiss Mountain Deli in Stowe for the opportunity at Black Flannel. Prior to that, he was chef-owner of Vergennes Laundry by CK, which he sold in September 2020.

The chef is excited to get back to cooking for seated diners after serving takeout only at Edelweiss, he said. Kruse plans to bring the restaurant's unique Argentinian-style wood-fired grill "front and center" with grilled plates of local beef tenderloin, pesto salmon or marinated tofu kabobs.

Tavelli comes to Dedalus from Hen of the Wood in Burlington, where he was most recently sous chef; he worked there with Endres from 2016 to 2017. He also worked for Kruse at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.

The Dedalus wine bar reopened on April 1 after being shuttered for six months. (The retail store remained open.) Tavelli and his team will work out of an expanded kitchen that was completed in March 2020 to offer shareable plates designed to pair with Dedalus' expansive wine list. Guests might sip a Spanish albariño with their striped bass crudo with mint pistou and spicy cucumber, or a California rosé with housemade spinach ravioli with sage brown butter sauce.