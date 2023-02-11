Obituary: Jackson Downey-Teachout, 1990-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jackson Downey-Teachout

Jackson Downey-Teachout passed away at home unexpectedly on February 8, 2023.

Jackson is survived by his beloved children, Jocelyn and Sawyer Downey; his parents, Jack Downey and Rachel Teachout; Rachel’s partner, Bill Lyons; his sister Christa Teachout and Christa’s partner, Min Brown; his sister Harley and Harley's husband, Tyler Bridge; nieces and nephews Liora Brown and Stella and Henry Bridge; and his maternal grandparents, Mahlon and Gena Teachout. His brother, Austin, predeceased him.Many only knew Jackson through the eyes of the addiction that he battled for years. Those fortunate enough to have known the true Jackson would say he wore his heart on his sleeve, was generous to a fault and was far too smart for his own good. He could debate even the best lawyer out of the room. He was a hopeless optimist, never to be caught without a huge smile and an even larger laugh. His laughter was contagious, and his energy was infectious. He never passed up the chance to say “love you” and give you a giant bear hug.Jackson wanted nothing more than to be a good father to his children. They were his beacon, a shining light in his times of darkness. He was fighting to right his wrongs and make a life that his children would be proud of. He loved his children with every piece of his heart and more if he could. Being a father was his biggest joy in life and what propelled him forward.Jackson loved snowboarding, sharing music, expensive food (such as pomegranates, all the time, even when they weren’t in season!), airplanes and his four-legged best friend, Billy.Jackson was supported by so many and could never entirely understand the few who chose otherwise. His family never stopped believing that he would one day beat the odds and kick the horrid drugs to the curb. He came so very close. Jackson would have wanted to thank those who advocated for his struggle right up to the very end. He was grateful for his doctors; his attorney, Will Vasiliou; Brenda Murphy; Emily; Michael Findlay; and the never-ending, never-wavering, unconditional love from his father. In a world so blind to addicts, these people showed constant support, love and advocacy despite Jackson’s circumstances. Thank you all for never giving up the fight.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a letter for the children with your memories, advice, thoughts or stories that can be opened at a future date or milestone in their lives. Please send the letters in care ofRachel Teachout, 193 Harbor Rd., Shelburne, VT 05482.