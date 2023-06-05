Obituary: Mary Manghis, 1951-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

On May 17, 2023, a light went out in Burlington, Vt. On that day, lover, visionary, gardener, community member, adventure traveler and beautiful dancer, Mary Manghis, peacefully exited this life. She passed away with her partner, lover and life's traveler, Glenn Eames, at her side.



Mary was born in Haverhill, Mass., in 1951 to George and Lillian Manghis of Plaistow, N.H. She was a 1973 graduate of Simmons College in Boston, Mass., and earned a degree in early childhood education. She spent the summer and fall of 1973 traveling the back roads of Ireland and the United Kingdom by bicycle. In 1975, she and a group of friends bought an old homestead farm in Gilmanton, N.H. Later, in 1978, she and three partners opened a small natural foods bakery and café, the Canal Street Loafers, in Laconia, N.H. It was in Laconia that she met her partner and lifelong companion, Glenn.



In July of 1982, Mary and Glenn set off for a two-year cycling odyssey that would take them through 20 countries — and eventually around the world — on their bicycles. A steady mind, big heart and generous spirit carried her across many miles. Later, on multiple month-long cycle tours, she and Glenn would add Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guinea, Ghana, Guadeloupe, Costa Rica, Senegal and Hawaii to their list of cycling adventures. These journeys solidified Mary's lifetime commitment to cycling as a way of life and as a personal philosophy.In 1984, after returning to the U.S. West Coast from Asia, Mary and Glenn settled in San Francisco, where she worked as a baker at the Tassajara Bakery and Glenn as a bicycle messenger. During the spring/summer of 1985, they packed their bicycles and left San Francisco to cycle in the western Sierras, northern Cascades and Canadian Rockies and ended in Banff, British Columbia. They took a train to Montreal, Québec, where they cycled south across the border and settled in Burlington, Vt., in 1986.Mary worked for several years at the O'Bread Bakery in Shelburne and then as a teaching assistant at the Lawrence Barnes School in Burlington. In the early '90's, Mary worked as a part-time cashier at the first Onion River Co-op on Archibald Street. In 1998, she began what would become her life's passion when she accepted a position in the produce department at the Onion River Co-op. In that position, she saw the value of local produce and the relationships with the farmers who provided this bounty. As the Co-op grew, so did she, and she moved from a position as the assistant buyer at the North Winooski Avenue store to become the main produce buyer at the new downtown location.Mary valued the smallest backyard grower, forager and farmer equally and ensured that they all had a place for their goods on the produce shelves of City Market. Her ability to manage a huge variety of inventory, all while maintaining love and a commitment to local farmers, is legendary. A dedication to honesty and fairness in trade were her strengths. During her tenure, City Market became the largest outlet of local food in the state of Vermont. The produce department was the crown jewel of that achievement.Mary had a love of music and dance inspired by traditional African rhythm and sensibility. She was a longtime student of Cuban, Haitian and West African dance disciplines. She performed with several local West African, Afro-Cuban, and Haitian dance troupes. Music and dance and its connectivity with the natural order of all living things are what fed Mary's spirit.She had no time for television and never owned one. She did not have a cell phone and was not a participant in social media. She was an active member of the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) and could be seen attending nearly all films at their annual festival! She frequented the Roxy when an obscure art film was shown, and she attended many screenings at the University of Vermont and the Fletcher Free Library. Seated before the big screen, while in the company of like minded viewers, was the best way to appreciate the art of film.Mary was a tireless advocate for the rights of cyclists and pedestrians and was committed to the principle of access to all for the use of public roadways. She was a founding member of the Burlington Bike Council, which later became Burlington's Bike/Walk Council. She could be seen during all seasons and in all weather conditions cycling the streets of Burlington.Mary was a loving friend to all creatures. When out for a neighborhood stroll, no dog, cat or critter could escape her affection. She had a love for mountain streams, ponds and lakes, and was an early practitioner of cold plunging. Chilling waters were especially welcome during her many cycling adventures — the colder the better. Mary was a gifted gardener and cultivated a wide variety of perennials, annuals and herbs in her gardens. Her style paid homage to the wild and natural. She left cuttings, old growth and last season's foliage for pollinators and other beneficial creatures to overwinter in. Quiet care and respect for life was her MO.Certain seasonal festivities were sacred to Mary. Many will remember her legendary winter solstice parties, held for the staff and friends of the City Market produce department. A huge offering of delicious food brought folks together around a roaring fire in the woodstove. Halloween, too, was always a favorite. Mary loved the fun and transformation a costume could bring. Mary embraced winter with passion, be it backcountry ski touring in the mountains or skating on black ice. As a lover of the night sky, she helped to inspire and organize many full moon skiing and skating adventures. During the spring, summer and fall, it was monthly full-moon bicycle rides on the back roads of Vermont. Three times per year, she would help to organize a large gathering of like-minded bicycle folk to ride the back roads of northern Vermont and cross the lake to Essex, N.Y. She understood the transformative magic of rolling along with a group of friends — usually 50 or more! — while picnicking, swimming and sharing a beautiful day on bicycles. Many will know this ride as the "Decade." Never for speed or distance but simply to be.A voracious reader and lifelong learner, Mary kept a large library. She was current with local and global events. She was an advocate and voice for the underrepresented. As a volunteer, she gave of her time and supported many charitable causes. She was a deep thinker and free spirit and touched the lives of many. She showed fearless courage and calm resolve during a prolonged and difficult illness. Her beautiful smile and laughter brought comfort to many. She will be greatly missed.A celebration of Mary's life is scheduled for June 17 at the Intervale Center Community Barn, from 3-6 p.m. For those who are interested, a gathering of cyclists will assemble at 2 p.m. in Burlington’s Battery Park. We will ride our bicycles to the Intervale Community Barn in honor of Mary and join the celebration of her life, which will begin at 3 p.m.In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation in Mary’s memory to one of the following charitable organizations: Green Mountain Animal Defenders, the Vermont Land Trust, Local Motion or the Old Spokes Home.Deepest and warmest thanks to the staff at the McClure Miller Respite House for the love and care they provided as she made this transition.