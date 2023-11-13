Obituary: Michelle Winger, 1985-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Michelle Winger

We are horribly saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Michelle K. Winger, at the age of 37. Michelle succumbed to complications from diabetes, in the company of her loving father.

Michelle was born on December 30, 1985, to parents Mark Winger and Judith Stone, in Lake City, Fla. As a child, Michelle lived in Florida, New York, Nevada and Louisiana before the family moved to Vermont when she was nine. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 2004 and lived in South Carolina and Ohio before giving birth to her daughter Madolyn in 2006. In 2008, she gave birth to another daughter, Sophia. Both daughters, along with her fur baby, Kirby, were the light of her life.

Michelle had a loving heart and would spark joy in anyone she talked to. She was outgoing and loved conversing with people, whether it was a grocery clerk or a stranger in a store. Michelle had tons of friends, and from the moment she met you, she considered you a friend for life and would do anything for you.

Michelle loved jewelry, and the more sparkle it had the better. She loved fishing, swimming and scratch tickets (and was frequently a winner). Michelle loved documentaries and movies and enjoyed watching them with her family. When her mother started homesteading, Michelle loved tending to the animals — especially when they were babies — which she kept in her mother’s bathtub.

Michelle had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, especially with her two girls. They would sing loudly in the car, act goofy and, overall, just enjoy each other’s company. They were like sisters and would paint each other’s nails and have frequent spa days at home.

She loved holidays, especially Christmas, when she could shower the girls with presents. Her excitement was matched only by that of her daughters’. Holidays will never be the same without her.

Michelle was an adventurous foodie and would taste and try anything. She especially loved seafood, and every year for her birthday, she would ask for shrimp Alfredo, mashed potatoes, and sardine bread that her father would gladly make for her.

She was very proud of her girls and everything they did and was quick to post photos on Facebook and share them with family and friends. Michelle loved the beach and had dreams of traveling to see the world.

Michelle is survived by her daughters, Madolyn and Sophia Lee; her father, Mark Winger, and his wife, Kerry; her mother, Judith Stone; her brother, Dallas Winger; her grandmother, Jane Kiser; her aunts, Janet Bass and Julia Stone; her uncle Bob Winger and his wife, Ginny; uncle Calvin Winger and his wife, Nancy; uncle Brian Winger and his wife, Susan, and uncle Joe Winger and his wife, Lana; and many cousins and other relatives.

Calling hours will be held at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St., Winooski, on Saturday, November 18, from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of cards and flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association.