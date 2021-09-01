 Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 01, 2021 Arts + Life » Books

Page 32: Short Takes on Five Vermont Books 

By , , and
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Books »

About The Authors

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor and also edits What's Good, the annual city guide to Burlington. He has received numerous state, regional and national awards for his coverage of the arts, music, sports and culture. He loves dogs, dark beer and the Boston Red Sox... more
Margot Harrison

Margot Harrison
Bio:
 Margot Harrison is the Associate Editor at Seven Days; she coordinates literary and film coverage. In 2005, she won the John D. Donoghue award for arts criticism from the Vermont Press Association.
Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is the cofounder, coeditor and associate publisher of Seven Days. In 2015, she was inducted into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.
Elizabeth M. Seyler

Elizabeth M. Seyler
Bio:
 Elizabeth M. Seyler is assistant editor and proofreader for Seven Days. She also writes a bit, holds a PhD in dance, and teaches and performs Argentine tango.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation