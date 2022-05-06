Pieciak Announces Run for Vermont Treasurer 

click to enlarge
-
Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
-
Mike Pieciak announcing his candidacy
Michael Pieciak, the former commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, announced on Friday he is running for state treasurer.
The Winooski attorney, a Democrat, told friends and supporters of his plans in an email Friday morning ahead of an official announcement in front of the Vermont Supreme Court.
“At noon today, I will be announcing my candidacy for Vermont State Treasurer,” he wrote in the email.
The news comes two days after Beth Pearce announced she would not seek reelection to the office after six terms as she faces health issues. Pieciak, 38, has been rumored to be planning a run since he announced last month he would step down as the state’s top financial regulator.
At the time he would only say he wanted to continue in public service, but an email from a campaign staffer using the address mikeforvermont.com left little doubt.
His email to supporters asks for donations to his nascent campaign and promises he will be “crisscrossing the state this summer” to make his case to voters.
“We’ll be talking about the issues that matter to Vermonters — sustainability, affordability, equity — and making our pitch to voters in every county,” he wrote.
Pieciak entered the Department of Financial Regulation in 2014, when then-governor Peter Shumlin appointed him deputy commissioner of the securities division. Gov. Phil Scott, who was elected in 2016, appointed him commissioner in 2017.
Pieciak ran a department of about 100 staffers tasked with regulating hundreds of banking and insurance companies doing business in the state.
He is better known by the public for presenting COVID-19 data at pandemic press briefings. He also served as Scott’s appointee on last summer’s pension task force.
Pearce, 68, announced she is not running for reelection
after being diagnosed with cancer in April. She started on the job in January 2011 after former governor Peter Shumlin appointed her to replace then-treasurer Jeb Spaulding, who resigned to serve in the Shumlin administration.