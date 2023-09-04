 Prosecutor Turned Priest Named Franklin County State's Attorney | News | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | Shop Local |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 04, 2023 News + Opinion » News

Prosecutor Turned Priest Named Franklin County State's Attorney 

By

Published September 4, 2023 at 12:17 p.m.

click to enlarge Bram Kranichfield - FILE: JAMES BUCK
  • File: James Buck
  • Bram Kranichfield
Gov. Phil Scott has appointed veteran prosecutor — and now priest — Bram Kranichfeld as interim state’s attorney of Franklin County to succeed John Lavoie, who resigned last month in the face of an impeachment probe.

Kranichfeld spent time in the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office and in the Vermont Attorney General's Office. He also served as a Burlington city councilor and ran unsuccessfully, in 2011, to be the Democratic nominee for mayor.

In 2019, Kranichfeld left the AG's Office to attend divinity school. He is now priest-in-charge at All Saints Episcopal Church in South Burlington and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Vergennes.

The man of the cloth will head an office that's been in the spotlight ever since Lavoie was publicly accused of using crass and sexist language in the workplace.
Related Prosecutor, Politician ... Priest? Bram Kranichfeld Pursues a Higher Calling
Bram Kranichfield
Prosecutor, Politician ... Priest? Bram Kranichfeld Pursues a Higher Calling
By Paul Heintz
Religion
“Given the difficult nature of this vacancy at the state’s attorney’s office, I believe it’s important to provide stability and certainty through this transition until a permanent replacement is identified,” Scott said in a statement. “Bram has demonstrated his commitment to community, and his significant experience practicing law makes him a good fit to serve in this interim role.”

Kranichfeld moved to Vermont in 2006 to take a judicial clerkship in St. Albans and soon joined the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office as a deputy state’s attorney.

In 2010, he won a seat representing the Old North End on the Burlington City Council and, a year later, sought the Democratic nomination for mayor of the Queen City. He came in third behind current Mayor Miro Weinberger and former state Senate president pro tempore Tim Ashe.

Kranichfeld resigned from the council in 2013 to become executive director of the Department of State's Attorneys and Sheriffs, which coordinates the work of Vermont's 28 county law-enforcement offices.
click to enlarge John Lavoie - FILE: KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • John Lavoie
Kranichfeld returned to the Chittenden County prosecutor's office two years later. When his boss, T.J. Donovan, was elected AG in 2016, Kranichfeld hoped to succeed him. But Scott appointed Sarah George to complete Donovan’s term.

Kranichfeld, who is married with two children, acknowledged in 2019 that being passed over for the position was deeply disappointing and caused him to rethink his legal career.
Related Scott Appoints New Chittenden County State’s Attorney
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George
Scott Appoints New Chittenden County State’s Attorney
By Mark Davis
Off Message
He left his position as chief of the criminal division of the AG’s Office to pursue a master of divinity program at the Montréal Diocesan Theological College; he received the degree in 2022. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Chicago and a law degree from Cornell Law School.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be called to this important service. I look forward to beginning the hard work of starting the healing process and restoring confidence in this office,” Kranichfeld said in a statement.
Related Lawmakers Drop Impeachment Inquiry After Prosecutor Resigns
John Lavoie
Lawmakers Drop Impeachment Inquiry After Prosecutor Resigns
By Sasha Goldstein
Politics
John Campbell, executive director of the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs, said he was pleased with Scott’s choice and felt it would have a "healing effect" for the office.

"I believe the people of Franklin County will be well-served by this appointment, and the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs remains committed to assisting with a smooth and successful transition,” Campbell said in a statement.

Campbell's organization investigated complaints against Lavoie in 2022, and, when the state's attorney refused to resign, went public with the accusations and urged lawmakers to impeach him. Lavoie initially refused, then announced late last month that he would step down. Lawmakers subsequently dropped their investigation into him.

Lavoie's last day was August 31.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More News »

More By This Author

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a news tip
+ send a letter to the editor

Latest in News

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation