Report: Major Changes Needed for 'Broken' Early Childhood Ed System 

In the case of oversight, "we heard multiple stories from providers about the two agencies providing guidance that was misaligned — or even contradictory," the authors of the report wrote. "In some cases providers told us about asking one agency about an issue, receiving an answer they did not like, and then simply going to the other agency to get a different answer."





The administration and legislature will then review both reports' recommendations to determine a course of action. Any major change in governance structure comes with "potentially substantial administrative complexity" and will require the development of a transition plan, the report states. Though the Agency of Education and Agency of Human Services "repeatedly reminded us that they are in fact collaborating with each other," the report states, "if they are actually collaborating, and providers are not seeing positive impacts from that collaboration, that reinforces the idea that the problem is a structural one."Vermont's early childhood community "deserves better than the current structures state government has set up to serve it," the report concludes.The governance study isn't the only report required by Act 45 , which the Vermont legislature passed in 2021. A early childhood education financing study — to be conducted by the RAND Corporation and due out in January — will determine the cost and potential funding sources for a revamped childcare system.



Aly Richards, CEO of early childhood advocacy group Let's Grow Kids , said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the governance report affirmed what many experts in the field have known for years about the state's "severely under-resourced and under-invested in" childcare system. The report is a crucial step in transforming the state's childcare system into one that's more fair, accessible and accountable, she said.





Read the full report below: here for more info. On July 11, the report's authors, Foresight Law + Policy and Watershed Advisors, will present their early childhood governance recommendations and discuss next steps for implementation. Click Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner of the Agency of Human Services' Child Development Division, said her agency appreciates the thorough analysis and is in the process of digesting the recommendations, in collaboration with the Agency of Education and governor's office.

This fragmentation of authority has created inconsistent oversight, varied expectations and levels of support for early childhood workers, and differing definitions of program quality, the report states.