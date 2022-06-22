Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In re ESTATE of John Joseph Wills
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of: John Joseph Wills, late of Fletcher, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Dated: 5/31/2022
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul David Wills
Executor/Administrator: Paul David Wills, c/o Paul R. Norwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: 6/22/22
Name of Probate Court: Franklin County Probate Court
Address of Probate Court: 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478
find, follow, fan us: