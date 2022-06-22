 Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2022 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills 

Published June 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03690


In re ESTATE of John Joseph Wills

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of: John Joseph Wills, late of Fletcher, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Dated: 5/31/2022

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Paul David Wills

Executor/Administrator: Paul David Wills, c/o Paul R. Norwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: 6/22/22

Name of Probate Court: Franklin County Probate Court

Address of Probate Court: 17 Church Street, St. Albans, VT 05478

