Notice to Creditors: Estate of Christopher N. Kinkade 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
In re ESTATE of Christopher N. Kinkade
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To the creditors of Christopher N. Kinkade, late of North Troy, VT.
I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Date: September 27, 2021
Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Patrick Kinkade
Executor/Administrator: Patrick Kinkade, c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com
Name of Publication: Seven Days
Publication Date: September 29, 2021
Address of Probate Court: Orleans Probate Unit, 247 Main St., Newport, VT 05855
find, follow, fan us: