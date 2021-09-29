 Notice to Creditors: Estate of Christopher N. Kinkade | Notice to Creditors | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » Notice to Creditors

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Christopher N. Kinkade 

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Orleans Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04988


In re ESTATE of Christopher N. Kinkade

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Christopher N. Kinkade, late of North Troy, VT.

I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.

Date: September 27, 2021

Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Patrick Kinkade

Executor/Administrator: Patrick Kinkade, c/o Paul R. Morwood, Esq., 333 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 802-862-2135 morwood.paul@gmail.com

Name of Publication: Seven Days

Publication Date: September 29, 2021

Address of Probate Court: Orleans Probate Unit, 247 Main St., Newport, VT 05855

