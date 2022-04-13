 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 11, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, April 13-19 

  • Staff Picks
    'Maixabel' @ Loew Auditorium, Hopkins Center for the Arts, Dartmouth College

    • In a 2021 drama based on a true story, a woman meets with the Basque separatist who killed her husband. A conversation with film subject...
    • Thu., April 14, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Jake Shimabukuro @ Lebanon Opera House

    • The ukulele virtuoso busts out hits in every genre, from blues to jazz to rock....
    • Fri., April 15, 7:30 p.m. $38-58.

  • Staff Picks Online
    PCVT’s Online Auction (LGBTQ)

    • The Pride Center of Vermont sells one-of-a-kind items and experiences, with all proceeds benefiting its support and programming for queer and trans folks....
    • Through May 8 Prices vary.

  • 'Fool Me Once' @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • A group show featuring works that utilize different mediums than the artists are used to, are made with the non-dominant hand, show off mind-altering content...
    • Through May 21

  • Staff Picks
    Owl Festival @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • The nature center’s nocturnal neighbors take over for a hoot-enanny featuring meet and greets, story times, and other science activities. See vinsweb.org for full...
    • Sat., April 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular admission, $15-18; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Staff Picks
    The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup @ The Barns at Lang Farm

    • Heady Vermont honors the state's finest cannabis cultivators and product makers....
    • Sat., April 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $80; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Wanda Díaz-Merced (Talks)

    • The astronomer explains how losing her sight inspired her to explore the universe in new ways and make previously impossible discoveries. Presented by Fairbanks...
    • Wed., April 20, 7-8 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

