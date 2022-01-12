 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 12 to 18 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 10, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 12 to 18 

By
click to enlarge Ronald Braunstein - COURTESY OF ME2
  • Courtesy Of Me2
  • Ronald Braunstein

Well and Good

Thursday 13

A decade ago, Ronald Braunstein and Caroline Whiddon founded Me2/, an organization of classical music ensembles by and for musicians living with mental illness. Now, Me2/Burlington presents its 10th Anniversary Celebration, an orchestral extravaganza featuring works by Gioachino Rossini, Hector Berlioz, Edvard Grieg and Ludwig van Beethoven interspersed with stigma-free stories from ensemble members.

Revisionist History

Wednesday 19
click to enlarge Jean M. O'Brien - &copy; ED8563 | DREAMSTIME
  • © Ed8563 | Dreamstime
  • Jean M. O'Brien

The Vermont Historical Society hosts Jean M. O'Brien, an Ojibwe professor of history at the University of Minnesota, to kick off its virtual Winter Speaker Series. In "Firsting and Lasting: Writing Indians Out of Existence in New England," O'Brien examines how white Americans positioned themselves as the apex of human development by eliminating Indigenous people from the narrative.


Thursday 13

Mistaken Identity

click to enlarge Elle Cosimano - COURTESY OF THE AUTHOR
  • Courtesy Of The Author
  • Elle Cosimano

Phoenix Books teams up with Macmillan Publishers to virtually celebrate the paperback launch of Finlay Donovan Is Killing It, Elle Cosimano's comedy of errors in which a recently divorced writer gets mistaken for an assassin and roped into a scorned wife's dastardly plans. An audience Q&A follows the author's discussion of the novel with fellow writer Kellye Garrett.

Vibrant Vacation

Opens on Friday 14
click to enlarge Dianne Taylor Moore - COURTESY OF NEK ARTISANS GUILD
  • Courtesy Of Nek Artisans Guild
  • Dianne Taylor Moore

The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury hosts Dianne Taylor Moore's solo show "Let Us Fly Away," a collection of pastel landscapes sure to soothe winter doldrums. Encompassing views of Colorado, the Florida Keys and the southwestern U.S., Moore's works highlight the vibrant colors of sunny climes.

See gallery listing on page xx

Friday 14

Out of Darkness

click to enlarge Music From the Heart - COURTESY OF LIZ LINDER-CALENDAR
  • Courtesy Of Liz Linder-Calendar
  • Music From the Heart

Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble presents Music From the Heart: Mitteldeutschland at the Brattleboro Music Center. A septet of instrumentalists and renowned countertenor Reginald Mobley draw from the explosion of classical music that occurred in Germany following the 30 Years' War for a program proving that beauty can arise from the darkest of times.

I'm Mr. Lonely

Saturday 15
click to enlarge Woodstock Vermont Film Series - COURTESY OF SWANK MOTION PICTURES
  • Courtesy Of Swank Motion Pictures
  • Woodstock Vermont Film Series

Since 1989, marine scientists have attempted to track down the mysterious "52 Hertz Whale," a creature whose song is pitched at an utterly unique frequency undetectable by other whales. The Loneliest Whale, the latest entry in Billings Farm & Museum's Woodstock Vermont Film Series, follows the latest team of intrepid nature detectives in a quest to find the ocean's most lonesome bachelor.

Birds of a Feather

Saturday 15
click to enlarge Winter Regulars &amp; Rarities - COURTESY OF RUTLAND COUNTY AUDUBON
  • Courtesy Of Rutland County Audubon
  • Winter Regulars & Rarities

Birders itching to catch a glimpse of some of Vermont's most curious feathered denizens join up with Rutland County Audubon for Winter Regulars & Rarities in the Champlain Valley, an all-day exploration of the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison County. Bring a lunch and water, dress warmly, and meet in the parking lot of Otter Valley Union High School.

Related Events

  • Staff Picks Online
    Elle Cosimano (Words)

    • The author celebrates the paperback release of Finlay Donovan Is Killing It. Presented by Phoenix Books with Macmillan Publishers....
    • Thu., Jan. 13, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Me2/Burlington 10th Anniversary Celebration @ University of Vermont Recital Hall

    • The orchestra created by and for instrumentalists living with mental illness celebrates a decade of music. Proof of vaccination required....
    • Thu., Jan. 13, 8-9 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    'Music from the Heart: Mitteldeutschland' @ Brattleboro Music Center

    • Playing German works composed after the 30 Years' War, Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble and renowned countertenor Reginald Mobley highlight the power of music to provide...
    • Fri., Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. $10-20; free for kids under 18.

  • Staff Picks
    Dianne Taylor Moore @ Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery

    • "Let Us Fly Away," vibrant pastel paintings of Colorado, the Florida Keys and Southwest U.S....
    • Jan. 14-Feb. 26

  • Staff Picks
    Winter Regulars & Rarities in the Champlain Valley @ Otter Valley Union High School

    • Rutland County Audubon takes birders on a tour of the inhabitants of Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area. Dress warmly and BYO lunch....
    • Sat., Jan. 15, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Woodstock Vermont Film Series: 'The Loneliest Whale' @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • Marine biologists try to track down the elusive "52 Hertz Whale" in this engrossing documentary....
    • Sat., Jan. 15, 3 & 5:30 p.m. $12-15; $115-130 for season pass.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Winter Speaker Series: Jean M. O’Brien (Talks)

    • The Vermont Historical Society hosts an Ojibwe historian and her talk “Firsting and Lasting: Writing Indians out of Existence in New England.”...
    • Wed., Jan. 19, 12 p.m. Free; preregister.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11

  • The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11

    As we enter the new year, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled fourteen must-do events, including New Queers Eve, the annual LGBTQ+ celebratory extravaganza at Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 27, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28

    As the year draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Twas the Night..., the New England Center for Circus Arts' annual solstice and holiday extravaganza.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 20, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21

    As the year draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Eleganza and Espresso: A Drag Brunch at the Vermont Comedy Club.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 13, 2021
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11

  • The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 29 to January 11

    As we enter the new year, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled fourteen must-do events, including New Queers Eve, the annual LGBTQ+ celebratory extravaganza at Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 27, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 22 to 28

    As the year draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including 'Twas the Night..., the New England Center for Circus Arts' annual solstice and holiday extravaganza.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 20, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, December 15 to 21

    As the year draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Eleganza and Espresso: A Drag Brunch at the Vermont Comedy Club.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Dec 13, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation