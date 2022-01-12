The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 12 to 18 

A decade ago, Ronald Braunstein and Caroline Whiddon founded Me2/, an organization of classical music ensembles by and for musicians living with mental illness. Now, Me2/Burlington presents its 10th Anniversary Celebration, an orchestral extravaganza featuring works by Gioachino Rossini, Hector Berlioz, Edvard Grieg and Ludwig van Beethoven interspersed with stigma-free stories from ensemble members.
The Vermont Historical Society hosts Jean M. O'Brien, an Ojibwe professor of history at the University of Minnesota, to kick off its virtual Winter Speaker Series. In "Firsting and Lasting: Writing Indians Out of Existence in New England," O'Brien examines how white Americans positioned themselves as the apex of human development by eliminating Indigenous people from the narrative.
Phoenix Books teams up with Macmillan Publishers to virtually celebrate the paperback launch of Finlay Donovan Is Killing It, Elle Cosimano's comedy of errors in which a recently divorced writer gets mistaken for an assassin and roped into a scorned wife's dastardly plans. An audience Q&A follows the author's discussion of the novel with fellow writer Kellye Garrett.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild Backroom Gallery in St. Johnsbury hosts Dianne Taylor Moore's solo show "Let Us Fly Away," a collection of pastel landscapes sure to soothe winter doldrums. Encompassing views of Colorado, the Florida Keys and the southwestern U.S., Moore's works highlight the vibrant colors of sunny climes.
Sarasa Chamber Music Ensemble presents Music From the Heart: Mitteldeutschland at the Brattleboro Music Center. A septet of instrumentalists and renowned countertenor Reginald Mobley draw from the explosion of classical music that occurred in Germany following the 30 Years' War for a program proving that beauty can arise from the darkest of times.
Since 1989, marine scientists have attempted to track down the mysterious "52 Hertz Whale," a creature whose song is pitched at an utterly unique frequency undetectable by other whales. The Loneliest Whale, the latest entry in Billings Farm & Museum's Woodstock Vermont Film Series, follows the latest team of intrepid nature detectives in a quest to find the ocean's most lonesome bachelor.
Birders itching to catch a glimpse of some of Vermont's most curious feathered denizens join up with Rutland County Audubon for Winter Regulars & Rarities in the Champlain Valley, an all-day exploration of the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison County. Bring a lunch and water, dress warmly, and meet in the parking lot of Otter Valley Union High School.
