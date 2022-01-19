The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 19 to May 25 

click to enlarge © Daniel Lacy | Dreamstime

Owl Prowl

Denizens of Darkness

Friday 21

Whooooo's out there? Birders, hikers and explorers alike bundle themselves up and strap on their headlamps for Owl Prowl at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee. Snowshoes are provided, opening up the nighttime forest to those hoping to catch a glimpse of their nocturnal neighbors going about their business.

Conversations With Friends

Sunday 23

click to enlarge © Inkdropcreative1 | Dreamstime

Inspiring Action Through Storytelling

In a perfect world, learning the facts and statistics would be enough to convince everyone to take action on the climate crisis. Since this is the real world, 350Vermont presents Inspiring Action Through Storytelling, an online seminar about using narrative and other rhetorical devices to persuade friends, neighbors and even elected officials to do the right thing.

You've Got Trail

Thursday 20

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Green Mountain Club

Matt Krebs

Matt Krebs and his three kids — Charlie, 16; Ruth, 14; and Joe, 8 — take to the Green Mountain Club's virtual stage to share stories and lessons from their time hiking the Long Trail as a family. In their telling, Vermont's oldest long-distance trail serves up muddy terrains, drought conditions and memories that will last a lifetime.

Had Me at Cello

Friday 21

click to enlarge © Amoklv | Dreamstime

Musical Heritage Pablo Casals

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artistic director David Finckel leads classical musicians in Musical Heritage: Pablo Casals, a Middlebury College virtual panel diving into the life and legacy of the legendary Spanish and Puerto Rican cellist. Arguably the early 20th century's Yo-Yo Ma, Casals was a giant of classical music and activism.

Found in Translation

Tuesday 25

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The Author

Keila Vall de la Ville

The Norwich Bookstore virtually hosts Keila Vall de la Ville to celebrate the English language publication of The Animal Days, her International Latino Book Award-winning novel, which follows a woman as she dates and rock climbs her way across three continents, risking it all in the process. The author talks with writer, translator and Dartmouth College Spanish lecturer Kianny N. Antigua about themes of joy, risk and love.

Not Forgotten

Wednesday 26

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Pbs

Missing in Brooks County

In Brooks County, Texas, migrants crossing the border go missing more often than anywhere else in the U.S. Missing in Brooks County, a documentary presented by Vermont PBS, follows community organizer Eddie Canales, who tries to reunite immigrant families with their loved ones. A Q&A with Jacob Bricca, the film's editor and producer, follows the virtual screening.

Starry Night

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Northern Daughters

Knowing Darkness

Northern Daughters gallery in Vergennes hosts Knowing Darkness, a group exhibition of new work by Christine Atkinson, Bonnie Baird, Charlotte Dworshak, Julia Jensen, Hannah Morris, Hannah Sessions, Pamela Smith and Susanne Strater. The paintings, straddling styles and mediums, deal in dualities of day and night, cloud cover and sunshine, color and blackness.