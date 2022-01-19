 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 19 to May 25 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, January 19 to May 25 

  • Staff Picks Online
    Matt Krebs (The Whole Fam)

    • Matt and his kids Charlie, Ruth and Joe share their story of thru-hiking the Long Trail together. Presented by Green Mountain Club....
    • Thu., Jan. 20, 7-8 p.m. Donations.

  • Staff Picks
    Owl Prowl @ Vermont Institute of Natural Science

    • Hikers snowshoe through the forest searching for nocturnal neighbors. BYO flashlights or headlamps....
    • Fri., Jan. 21, 5:30-7 p.m. and Fri., Feb. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. $10.50-12.50; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Musical Heritage: Pablo Casals (Music)

    • Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artistic director David Finckel leads a panel of distinguished musicians in conversation about a titan of cello music.
    • Fri., Jan. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Free.

  • 'Knowing Darkness' @ Northern Daughters

    • A group exhibition of new work by Bonnie Baird, Christine Atkinson, Charlotte Dworshak, Julia Jensen, Hannah Morris, Hannah Sessions, Pamela Smith and Susanne Strater....
    • Through Jan. 31

  • Staff Picks Online
    Inspiring Action Through Storytelling (Climate Crisis)

    • 350Vermont teaches citizens how to persuade friends, neighbors and elected officials to take action against the climate crisis....
    • Sun., Jan. 23, 2-6 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Keila Vall de la Ville (Words)

    • The Norwich Bookstore hosts the author of the International Latino Book Award-winning The Animal Days, in conversation with author and translator Kianny N. Antigua....
    • Tue., Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    'Missing In Brooks County' (Film)

    • A new documentary investigates why so many migrants go missing while crossing into a certain area of Texas. Producer Q&A follows. Presented by Vermont...
    • Wed., Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m. Free; preregister.
