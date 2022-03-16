 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 15, 2022 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Mardi Gras Mambo @ Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy

    • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-Chas put on a sizzling show celebrating the blues, Cajun music and New Orleans soul....
    • Thu., March 17, 7-9 p.m. $15-52; free for students.

  • Staff Picks
    Vermont Brewers Festival @ Killington Mountain

    • Brew-heads sample more than 100 beers from local producers at this wintry outdoor jamboree....
    • Sat., March 19, 12-3 & 4-7 p.m. $45-165.

  • Staff Picks
    'All the Feels' @ The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

    • More than 100 works that exude emotion, featuring 60 artists from Vermont and New Hampshire....
    • Through March 26

  • Staff Picks
    First Day of Spring Phenology Walk @ Whipple Hollow Trail

    • Community scientists make note of seasonal natural phenomena on a cheery nature walk with Rutland County Audubon and Audubon Vermont....
    • Sun., March 20, 12-1 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Swing Dancing @ Champlain Club

    • Local Lindy hoppers and jitterbuggers convene at Vermont Swings’ weekly boogie-down. Bring clean shoes. Beginner lessons, 6:30 p.m....
    • Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m. $5.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Winter Speaker Series: Rachel Hope Cleves (LGBTQ)

    • The author and historian draws from the archives to reveal the history of 19th-century same-sex couple Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake. Presented by Vermont...
    • Wed., March 23, 12 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Judy Dow (Talks)

    • The director of Gedakina, a Native American education organization, speaks on the past, present and future of Abenaki folks in the Champlain Valley. Presented...
    • Wed., March 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Colombian accordionist Diana Burco.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 7, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-winning bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 28, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1

    The temperatures may be low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including The King's Jester, a new one-man show from award-winning political comedian Hasan Minhaj.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 21, 2022
  • More »

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 9-15

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Colombian accordionist Diana Burco.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Mar 7, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 2-8

    Spring is right around the corner, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including a performance by Grammy-winning bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 28, 2022
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 23 to March 1

    The temperatures may be low, but there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven must-do events, including The King's Jester, a new one-man show from award-winning political comedian Hasan Minhaj.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Feb 21, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation