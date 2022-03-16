The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 16-22 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Mardi Gras Mambo

Zydeco Zazz

Thursday 17

Two of New Orleans' most influential ensembles, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band (pictured) and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, stop by St. Johnsbury Academy's Fuller Hall for Mardi Gras Mambo, a show bursting with sizzling Louisiana soul. Blending blues, Cajun, R&B, and zydeco — a Creole fusion genre — the two bands bring Carnival north for a night of funky fun.

Spring Forward

Sunday 20

click to enlarge © Paul Reeves | Dreamstime

First Day of Spring

Rutland County Audubon Society and Audubon Vermont invite locals to celebrate the equinox with the First Day of Spring Phenology Walk along the Whipple Hollow Trail in West Rutland. Phenology is the study of seasonal changes in plant life, animal populations and weather, so hikers are encouraged to note any sprouts or shoots they see.

Motley Brew

Saturday 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Chip Allen Photography

Vermont Brewers Festival

Breweries from across the Green Mountain State gather at Killington Mountain for the Vermont Brewers Festival, a wintry celebration of all things hoppy and malty. Participants in each of the two sessions schmooze with brewers around the firepits, snack on food from vendors and pick from more than 100 beers, 30 of which were created exclusively for the festival.

Jitterbug Into My Brain

Tuesday 22

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Vermont Swings

Swing Dancing1

Vermont Swings has resumed its Tuesday evening Swing Dancing at the Champlain Club in Burlington, featuring DJ-selected hits from every era. Newbies get a free lesson an hour before the doors open, then dancers of all levels hop and bop to their hearts' content for the evening. Vaccinations and masks are required.

Future Perfect

Wednesday 23

click to enlarge File: Cat Cutillo

Judy Dow

Judy Dow speaks at a virtual Ferrisburgh Conservation Commission presentation about the past, present and future of the Abenaki people in the Champlain Valley. Dow is an Indigenous scholar and guiding council member of Native American outdoor education and leadership development organization Gedakina, which works to reclaim and preserve traditional knowledge and skills.

When Charity Met Sylvia

Wednesday 23

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Henry Sheldon Museum

Rachel Hope Cleves

The Vermont Historical Society's virtual Winter Speaker Series continues with author and historian Rachel Hope Cleves. Drawing from the Henry Sheldon Museum's archives, Cleves unveils the story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, two women who lived together and were recognized as married by their neighbors in Weybridge from 1807 to 1851.

I Got a Feeling

Ongoing

click to enlarge Courtesy Of The S.p.a.c.e. Gallery

All the Feels

When Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery put out the call for art that doesn't hold back on emotion, the response was enormous. (Have you heard that it's been a rough couple of years?) The resulting show, "All the Feels," featuring more than 100 works from 60 Vermont and New Hampshire artists, is a catharsis — a despairing wail and a joyful screech rolled into one.