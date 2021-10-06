 The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 6 to 12 | Magnificent 7 | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2021 Arts + Life » Magnificent 7

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 6 to 12 

By

Related Events

  • Staff Picks
    Perennial Harvest Days: Faith Traditions & Sacred Practices @ All Souls Interfaith Gathering

    • As part of this New Perennials series on the environment, education and spirituality, five religious leaders give a panel on finding meaning in uncertain times....
    • Wed., Oct. 6, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

  • Perennial Harvest Days: Education @ Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center, Middlebury College

    • Teachers from Middlebury College, an alternative high school and the Abenaki Nation discuss education strategies in a changing world. Presented by New Perennials....
    • Thu., Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Cider Days @ Belmont Village Green

    • The Mount Holly Community Association invites locals to drink fresh-pressed cider, dance to live music and enter a photo contest....
    • Sat., Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 10, 12-4 p.m. Free.

  • Staff Picks
    Indigenous Peoples' Day Rocks! @ Mayo Events Field

    • Abenaki Chief Don Stevens blesses a day of music, storytelling and education, followed by a rock concert featuring Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker....
    • Sat., Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.

  • Jeff Bye @ Edgewater Gallery on the Green

    • "Shenandoah," paintings created during the pandemic inside the Cooper Community Center in Shenandoah, Pa. Intended to be a school, the building was abandoned due to...
    • Through Oct. 31

  • Staff Picks
    Silver Lake Yoga Hike @ Silver Lake State Park

    • Yogis trek through the tranquil woods and enjoy a savasana session by the water. BYO picnic lunch....
    • Sun., Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $25.

  • Staff Picks Online
    Ashley C. Ford (Words)

    • Dr. Jude Smith Rachele of the Howard Center welcomes the best-selling author for a conversation on mental health, race and LGBTQIA+ issues....
    • Wed., Oct. 13, 4-5:15 p.m. Free; preregister.

  • Staff Picks
    Grange Supper & Migrant Justice Presentation @ Caledonia Grange

    • All are welcome to this free dinner, followed by a presentation from Migrant Justice on their groundbreaking Milk With Dignity program. Donations support the Grange...
    • Wed., Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. Free.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Magnificent 7 »

More By This Author

About The Author

Emily Hamilton

Emily Hamilton
Bio:
 Emily Hamilton has been the calendar writer at Seven Days and Kids VT since July 2021. A native New Yorker, she moved to Burlington in March 2020 and, after a year indoors, threw herself wholeheartedly into Vermont's arts and music scene. She's a novelist in her free time, a lover of outdoor concerts and drag... more

Trending

St. Albans Family Frustrated After School Investigation Into Racist Meme Sputters
Slideshow: Buddy Walk Celebrates People With Down Syndrome as ‘More Alike Than Different’
251: Pick-Your-Own Hemp in Stannard
Clean: 'Survivor's Guilt' (10/4/21)
Consultant Changes Burlington Police Assessment After Requests From Mayor, Chief
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 29 to October 5

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 29 to October 5

    Fall is here, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a performance by fleet-footed tap dance troupe Dorrance Dance.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 27, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 22 to 28

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 22 to 28

    Fall is upon us, and there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including the book launch of because art: Commentary, Critique, & Conversation, by Rep. John Killacky.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 20, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 15 to 21

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, September 15 to 21

    As Summer draws to a close, there's no shortage of ways for Vermonters to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including Ragamala Dance's Fires of Varanasi at Dartmouth College's Hopkins Center for the Arts.
    • By Emily Hamilton
    • Sep 13, 2021
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation