Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales 

Also in attendance were Sen. Ruth Hardy (D-Addison), Rep. Amy Sheldon (D-Middlebury) and Rep. Robin Scheu (D-Middlebury).



Brenda Siegel, the Democratic nominee for Vermont governor, shook hands with those waiting in line and got a look inside the shop.

Alyson Eastman, a former legislator who serves as deputy secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, walked out with a FLORA hat, T-shirt and some cannabis flower. The Orwell resident recalled how lawmakers debated whether allowing people to grow their own weed at home, which has been legal since 2018, would stunt the tax-and-regulated cannabis market.



"And I think the line here proves a new message to us today," she said. "I'm one of those that likes to see the moment and think back of where we've been and how far Vermont's willing to come. "

FLORA staff ushered a handful of customers inside at a time, escorting them into a small lounge where the cannabis menu was displayed on a TV. They then walked into an adjacent room where samples were arranged in clear jars along the "flower bar," with openings that allowed customers to take a whiff. Only cannabis flower and pre-rolled joints were on sale, though Silberman said he hopes to have edibles and other products in the coming weeks.

Some in Middlebury had been a bit wary of allowing cannabis shops to open in the town's quaint downtown.



“There was some concern that it would take over,” selectboard member Andy Hooper said.



Standing outside of FLORA on Saturday, Hooper said he didn’t share those concerns. He doesn't expect Middlebury to become a weed retail magnet, noting that nearby towns have also voted to allow shops to open. He’s glad to see the industry have a presence.



“I’m thrilled to have a new business in town," he said.



With Vermont-grown weed still in short supply, the trio of retailers that received state licenses in time for the October 1 opening had somewhat limited offerings.



Ceres Collaborative sold 10 varieties of flower, priced between $45 and $50 for 3.5 grams, along with packages of gummies and $14 pre-rolled joints. None of the products were sitting on shelves; instead, iPad-wielding Ceres employees took orders from customers, who perused the offerings through glass display cases.



"Would you like something relaxing or uplifting?" one salesperson asked Don Maley of South Burlington. "Uplifting, I think," the 73-year-old replied. He ultimately purchased some sativa flower and a new cartridge for his vape pen.



"This is a great day!" Maley exclaimed in the checkout line, surveying the line of customers outside that snaked through a nearby alley and around the back of the store. It was his first time legally purchasing weed.



Vergennes resident Megan Jurnak walked out of FLORA with some flower for her and her partner, plus a pre-rolled joint she planned to give to her parents.



"So they can have a taste of early legal Vermont weed, as well," she explained.



Next on Jurnak's weekend to-do? Go home and have a smoke.



“I’m going to Disneyland,” she quipped.

