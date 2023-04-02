Vigil for Missing Middlebury Teen Draws Hundreds 

click to enlarge Alison Novak ©️ Seven Days

Rebecca Ball, in the clothes she was last known to be wearing

Rebecca Ball, in the clothes she was last known to be wearing

Anyone with information about Ball is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Anonymous tips also may be provided by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

As the sun went down over Middlebury Sunday night, about 150 community members gathered in front of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church for a prayer vigil for Rebecca Ball, a 17-year-old high school student who has been missing for four days.Ball, who goes by Becca, was last seen near the southern end of Wright Park and the Trail Around Middlebury (TAM) trailhead after leaving a doctor's appointment around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Despite searches by the Middlebury Police Department, the Vermont State Police and dozens of community volunteers, she has not yet been found.In statements over the weekend, Middlebury police asked residents to check "unsecured outbuildings or structures" where Ball might have taken shelter and review any outdoor security camera footage they may have. Ball, who has autism, will likely "actively avoid efforts to locate her," the statement read.On Sunday, community members held up white candles that flickered in the chilly night. They formed a circle around Reverend Paul Olsson, who thanked volunteers on behalf of Ball's family.Ball started attending church at St. Stephen's two months ago "all on her own steam," Olsson said. He described her as a voracious reader with a quick wit who "more than anything loves her peppermint tea in the morning."Olsson asked the community to lift up their voices in hope and offered a prayer for Ball."Heavenly Father, you are the wing that shelters your people," Olsson said. "Protect Rebecca from trouble and harm wherever she may be... Guard and protect her from all threats and grant her the courage and wisdom she needs right now."Several volunteers also spoke, urging community members to join their efforts by distributing flyers, joining a search party or calling the police department with tips. Volunteers willing to go door-to-door will convene on Monday around 11 a.m. in front of Noonie's Deli in Middlebury's Marbleworks, they said.One volunteer, Cathy Vargas, said that she stayed out until midnight on Saturday looking for Ball, who is a friend of her daughter. Vargas said the group of volunteers she is part of includes emergency medical technicians and a dog trained in search and rescue. Their efforts have focused on Beldens Falls, she said.After the brief remarks, vigil attendees stood in silence for several minutes, then broke into a round of "This Little Light of Mine" before dispersing into the night.