Wildflower Restaurant & Bar Opens at Stowe’s Grey Fox Inn 

Wildflower Restaurant & Bar's Café Colada cocktail

Stowe's newest eatery infuses international flair into classic American fare. Wildflower Restaurant & Bar opened this month in the former Jeff's at Stowe space at the Grey Fox Inn at 990 Mountain Road. Its menu combines Puerto Rican, Dominican and Korean flavors, inspired by the cultural backgrounds of partners David Cid, Darnell Holguin and chef Jonathan Shepard.

Featuring dishes such as grilled octopus bao, crispy pork belly and maple-poached apple flan, the menu playfully overlaps ingredients, sauces and techniques from Asian, U.S. and Caribbean cuisines.

The entrance to Wildflower Restaurant & Bar at the Grey Fox Inn

"When it comes to meat, there's a lot of marinating in the Caribbean, and there's a lot of marinating in Korea," Cid explained. "Both cultures love steamed rice. Both cultures love thinner cuts of beef. In the Caribbean, we eat savory with sweet, and if you love Asian cuisine, you know there's a lot of that in Asia, as well."

One dish that showcases what Cid called "the familiar yet unfamiliar approach" tends to be an afterthought on other restaurants' menus: roasted chicken.

Wildflower's version is brined overnight and seasoned with a dry rub of herbs and spices typically used in Caribbean and Asian cuisine. It's served with caramelized maduros (sweet plantains) and kale sautéed in chimichurri for a Latin-Caribbean take on a staple vegetable of American cuisine.

"It's all our cultures in a dish," Cid said.

Wildflower Restaurant & Bar's grilled octopus bao

The restaurant also serves brunch, with offerings such as breakfast sandwiches served on light, crispy gougères; a sweet Dutch baby with blueberry compote; and a classic French omelette.

"The breakfast menu shows off chef Jonathan's French influence and training," Cid said. Shepard worked at New York's Le Coucou, Momofuku, Nobu and Donatella before moving to Vermont to open Wildflower.

Cid said the team plans to add a patio area that caters specifically to dog owners — and dogs themselves — with a menu of doggy dishes created in collaboration with a canine nutritionist. Plans are also in the works for the Cottontail Room, a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and private dining space connected to the restaurant.

Wildflower is currently open for brunch Tuesday through Sunday starting at 8 a.m., and for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.