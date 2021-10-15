click to enlarge Sasha Goldstein ©️ Seven Days

The Sears Lane encampment

Samantha Sheehan, Weinberger's spokesperson, said in an email late Friday that the Progs' statement "is perplexing and concerning.



"Perplexing because [City Council President Max Tracy] was notified of the Administration's decision in advance," she wrote. "Concerning because even while condemning serious crime and violence the Progressive Caucus is, yet again, refusing to support law enforcement action that will address it."



Reached Saturday afternoon, Tracy said the administration did tell him that the city would be issuing the eviction notice but that "they didn't ask me for my opinion on what to do before making that decision."



"[There's] a big difference between trying to work together to find a path forward and being told, 'This is what I'm doing,'" Tracy added.