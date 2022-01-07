click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur ©️ Seven Days

Education Secretary Dan French

The directive — a summary of more detailed guidance the agency said it will release next week — comes at the end of a chaotic return to school following the holiday break. Closures and COVID-19 cases piled up, as did student and staff absences, as the virus tore through Vermont communities and sent case-counts to record highs. The change is being driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has made many of the school strategies that were previously effective no longer useful, Education Secretary Dan French wrote in the letter sent Friday evening and obtained by Seven Days.

The Agency of Education will also direct districts to abandon PCR surveillance testing, which some schools have been using to identify the virus in asymptomatic students and staff. PCR tests must be sent to a lab, whereas rapid tests give results in about 15 minutes.



"Surveillance testing does not identify cases fast enough to be effective against the Omicron variant," French wrote.



