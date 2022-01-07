“Now that we know that we’re not going to get anything public from VPIRG, I think it’s worth checking back in and seeing if there is interest in that,” Tracy said.

The inquiry may eventually inform other policies at VPIRG “but that process has not yet been completed,” Burns said. The investigation was meant “to help us be a better organization for the people who work here,” he added, not to provide a full accounting of the incident.



“It’s not our goal, as a private nonprofit organization, to conduct an investigation for use by the City of Burlington to determine what maybe should or shouldn't happen to a sitting city councilor,” Burns said. “If the city wants to conduct an investigation, the city is empowered to do that.”



Hanson, who had said he welcomed an independent investigation, said via text message on Thursday that he's glad the inquiry happened but wishes the results were made public. He said he had no comment about Tracy’s plan to gauge interest in another investigation, and stopped responding when asked to discuss the matter in a phone interview.



Tracy wouldn't elaborate when asked how the allegations have affected Hanson's relationship with council Progressives.



“I can only really speak for myself about it,” Tracy said. “It’s been really challenging to navigate the situation.”

In an interview this week, Burns said the investigator interviewed Hanson and “maybe a half a dozen” other people; the alleged victim, meanwhile, chose not to participate. No one outside of VPIRG, including Hanson and the person, have seen the findings, he said.