Rutland City School Board's January 12 meeting

In a decision that showcased a deep ideological rift among members, the Rutland City School Board voted 6-5 late Tuesday to reinstate the Raiders moniker for its sports teams.



The move reversed a 6-4 board decision made 15 months ago to retire the name because it perpetuated racist stereotypes.





Last February, the board voted to adopt the Ravens mascot, a name chosen by students. But school officials have since taken little action to officially change signage and uniforms, and the board has remained mired in public squabbles around the topic.

During the final hour of Tuesday's meeting — following subdued presentations around the school budget and other funding — board members got emotional during the discussion about bringing back the Raiders name. The mascot issue was not initially on the agenda for Tuesday's Rutland City School Board meeting, which lasted five hours. But at its start, board member Tricia O'Connor introduced a resolution to reinstate the Raiders name.









The National Football League's Washington Redskins became the Washington Football Team in 2020. Maine and Colorado have banned Native American mascots at public schools.



In recent years, a similarly contentious conversation played out in South Burlington over its former school mascot, the Rebels. The heated community debate centered on the racially insensitive implications of the nickname due to its roots in the Confederate South. The school board ultimately abandoned the moniker in 2017, thought Rebel supporters kept up the fight for many months.



In August 2020, the Vermont Principals' Association issued a statement advising schools to replace mascots with marginalizing, racist or exclusionary elements."



In an emailed statement Wednesday morning, Vermont Principals' Association executive director Jay Nichols stood by his organization's position.



"We realize this is a local decision, but to support a mascot image or name that is racist or discriminatory toward some of the students a school system is serving flies in the face of public schools creating inclusionary environments for all students," the VPA statement said. "We know the administrators in the Rutland City School District and other educators work hard every day to support the students of the district and are disappointed that the school board has made this decision."



Rutland City Public Schools superintendent Bill Olsen, who attended last night's meeting but stayed mum on the mascot issue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.