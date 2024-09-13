Café Mamajuana to Open Colchester Restaurant by End of 2024 

click to enlarge File: Jordan Barry ©️ Seven Days

Brunch at Café Mamajuana in 2022

The pair are still "ironing out a schedule," Lara-Bregatta told, but she said they expect to focus primarily on a brunch-style menu that taps into "the diner-esque feel" of the restaurant and its history. She said the menu will likely offer her "own spin" on French toast, empanadas, sandwiches, burritos, doughnuts and dishes featuring plantains, such as her stuffed canoas.It will also include some Italian influences, particularly desserts and coffee. "It's a blend of all of my cultures," Lara-Bregatta said.