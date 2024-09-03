 South End Art Hop: Where to Eat at the Burlington Art Fest | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 03, 2024 Guides » Art Hop Guide

New Spots to Eat at Burlington's South End Art Hop 

From bakeries to breweries, Burlington's South End food scene continues to grow. Here are four recently opened places to grab a bite during Art Hop.
By

Published September 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 3, 2024 at 10:43 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "South End Snacks | New Places to Eat Along the Art Hop Trail"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Art Hop Guide »

More By This Author

About The Author

Jordan Barry

Jordan Barry
Bio:
 Jordan Barry is a food writer at Seven Days. She holds a master’s degree in food studies and previously produced podcasts about bread and beverages.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ add your event

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation