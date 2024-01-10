Majestic Restaurant to Open in Former Majestic Car Rental in Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Ali Desautels

Maura O'Sullivan and Sam Tolstoi on the roof of their future Majestic restaurant

A pair of longtime Burlington industry professionals, Maura O'Sullivan and Sam Tolstoi, have partnered to open a small restaurant on the rotary in Burlington's South End. After a complete renovation of the 1,100-square-foot space at 616 South Willard Street, they expect to launch Majestic this spring. The name nods to the spot's previous incarnation as Majestic Car Rental.

O'Sullivan, 57, was most recently kitchen manager at the now-shuttered Penny Cluse Café. Tolstoi, 37, is a partner in Muddy Waters and previously co-owned Manhattan Pizza & Pub, both in downtown Burlington.

"We both came from high-volume, fast-paced restaurants and wanted to do something on our own terms," Tolstoi said.

"We're taking the parts we like and trying to do this a smarter way," O'Sullivan added.

The new restaurant will have about 25 inside seats and an open kitchen. The very small team will interact directly with customers.

"I miss being the neighborhood bartender," Tolstoi said.

Majestic will launch with evening service. O'Sullivan's menu of mostly small plates may include meatballs, lentil salad, roasted vegetables, cheeses with accompaniments, and a Penny Cluse favorite: watermelon sprinkled with sea salt and chile de árbol.

"There will be good wine because I like good wine," O'Sullivan said. There will also be beer and a few cocktails.

The business partners are shooting for a "casual and inviting vibe," Tolstoi said. O'Sullivan envisions it as Dedalus Wine Bar meets T. Rugg's Tavern "but leaning to T. Rugg's."

"We want it to be a meeting place for people," Tolstoi said.

"Where you can stop for a glass of wine on your way home from work, or a bottle of wine and a full meal," O'Sullivan added.