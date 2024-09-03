 The Seven Days Guide to South End Art Hop 2024 | Seven Days Vermont

September 03, 2024 Guides » Art Hop Guide

The Seven Days Guide to South End Art Hop 2024 

Learn about five of the 100+ studios to explore September 6-8, where to eat while you hop, how the juror picks winning works and Misoo Bang's take on her artist-in-residency.
By

Published September 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

click to enlarge MATT MIGNANELLI | REV. DIANE SULLIVAN
  • Matt Mignanelli | Rev. Diane Sullivan

Surrealism is the theme of this year's South End Art Hop. But the annual art extravaganza is always at least a little surreal, right? On Friday night, when Pine Street is closed to traffic, the neighborhood-wide revelry is a whirl of lights, music, and lots and lots of people. In the Saturday sunshine, the Kids Hop at the Burlington Farmers Market and the outdoor Artist Market at Howard and Pine streets highlight a more human side of the once-industrial thoroughfare. And on Sunday, visitors get a last chance to catch artist demos, have an unexpected conversation or impulse-buy an absurd sculpture.

The 32nd annual Hop runs Friday through Sunday, September 6 to 8, encompassing 100-plus sites, from downtown Burlington to Flynn Avenue, and more than 30 events. For all the sites, artists, events and more, check out the official program on the SEABA website or view the digital edition (pages 9-16).

Open studios are at the heart of Art Hop: More artists than you'd think are tucked amid the South End's former factories, working on everything from installations to crafts, papier-mâché to electronics. We've profiled a handful of folks you might meet along your way.

The annual juried show at the Vaults on Howard Street is a great place to get a best-of-the-best overview of South End artistry. This year's juror, Margaret Thatcher, is a New York City gallerist with an eye for abstraction. Read about how she chooses winners, and don't forget to voice your pick for the people's choice award at the festival.

As you explore, don't devour merely with your eyes. While Hoppers once had to pack sandwiches, the days of slim culinary pickings on Pine Street are gone. Seven Days food writers have sussed out new delectable offerings since last year; read on for recommendations.

More than lobster phones and melting clocks, the surrealist movement was all about following your instincts and unlocking the subconscious to make new connections and discoveries. In that spirit, we advise you to use this guide to the 2024 Art Hop as a starting point and wander from there. You never know what you're going to find.

