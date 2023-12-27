 Floods, FOIAs and a House Speaker Vote: Seven Days Writers Reveal How They Reported the News in 2023 | News | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 27, 2023 News

Floods, FOIAs and a House Speaker Vote: Seven Days Writers Reveal How They Reported the News in 2023 

Published December 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Backstories 2023 | Seven Days writers reveal how they nailed the news"

    On January 2, I flew to Washington, D.C., to document a momentous occasion — U.S. Rep. Becca Balint's (D-Vt.) first week in the House of Representatives as the first woman elected to serve Vermont in Congress. I assumed that it would be an overwhelming experience, that I would get lost in many tunnels and be plagued by the fear that I was failing at my one task, which was to observe Balint doing important, congressional things. It did not occur to me that she might not officially become a congresswoman in that first week.
    • By Chelsea Edgar
    • Dec 27, 2023
    In July 2007, I was on summer break from college when a torrential rain hit my hometown of Barre. The north end of the city, where my grandparents had owned a convenience store for decades, was underwater. Sixteen years later almost to the day, this summer's devastating flood brought me back to that very same spot, where my personal and professional lives collided in ways I'd never experienced.
    • By Courtney Lamdin
    • Dec 27, 2023
    When I left my home in Waterbury Center to report on Vermont's fast-rising floodwaters, I fully expected to return to my family that evening. The Winooski River wasn't supposed to crest until late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. I thought I could document flooding in the Capital City without getting swept up in it.
    • By Kevin McCallum
    • Dec 27, 2023
