Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Won't Seek Reelection 

Mayor Miro Weinberger flanked by family on Thursday

The standing room event drew department heads past and present, friends and supporters. Former mayor Peter Clavelle was there, as was University of Vermont Medical Center president Stephen Leffler and CityPlace Burlington developers Dave Farrington and Scott Ireland.



Weinberger, who isn’t always at ease in front of television cameras, seemed relaxed and almost relieved to announce his decision, which he called one of the most difficult in his life. Standing at a lectern with his parents, wife and two daughters at his side, Weinberger said “this is the right time” to step away.



“I take great joy and have incredible pride in the work of this administration,” he said, adding, “I want to say thank you to the people of Burlington.”





The politicking has already begun. Just as the press conference wrapped up, Burlington Progs sent out a press release congratulating Weinberger — and pledging to defeat his party on Town Meeting Day. Vermont Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak (P-Burlington) who leads the House Progressive Caucus, posted on X that she’s “seriously considering running.”



“I’ve watched my community struggle to address complex challenges and leadership fail to rethink our approach,” she wrote. “We need to address our community safety, housing, and opioid crisis together and now.”

His 43 percent vote share was the second time he’d won without earning more than 50 percent of the vote. The first was in 2018, when he won a three-way race with 48 percent of votes.

Growing concerns about public safety seemed to turn the tide in Weinberger’s favor. A s police officers started to leave in droves and certain crimes began to rise, he blamed the spike on the cop-cutting vote and urged the council to hire more officers.

At the press conference, Weinberger thanked city employees, nonprofit leaders and business people that he’s worked with over the years. He said one of the things he’ll miss most are his weekly coffee chats at The Bagel Cafe & Deli in the New North End, estimating he’s held close to 500 of them during his tenure.



Weinberger said he’s unsure about his next steps but also hinted that his political ambitions may not be over. He said he remains concerned about the drug crisis, housing shortage and rising rates of homelessness, and that “those issues won’t fix themselves.



“I do think they're gonna take strong leadership to put us on a new trajectory,” he said. “I am definitely going to explore whether there's some way for me to have an impact.”

Weinberger, whose term will end in April 2024, will leave office having served the longest consecutive mayoral term in city history. Only former mayor Peter Clavelle served longer, but over two separate terms.