 Magic Number: How Weinberger Won the Mayor's Race by 129 Votes | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Town Meeting Day Magic Number: How Weinberger Won the Mayor's Race by 129 Votes

Posted By and on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Miro Weinberger at the Edmunds School - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Mayor Miro Weinberger at the Edmunds School
Forty years ago this week, an ideological politician named Bernie Sanders shocked Burlington by knocking off Democrat Gordon Paquette in a three-way mayoral race.

The margin? After a recount, just 10 votes.

Fast-forward to Tuesday. Ideological politician Max Tracy, a Progressive city council president, barely missed out on an upset of his own.

The margin? Just 129 votes, a mere percentage point separating him from incumbent Democrat Miro Weinberger. It was the tightest mayoral election in the city since Sanders won that storied campaign in March 1981. No recount has been announced this time around.

For Weinberger, it was also his worst showing of four campaigns. Put it this way: 57 percent of voters picked someone else.

Luckily for the incumbent, there were plenty of someone elses to go around. City Councilor Ali Dieng ran as an independent and picked up 13 percent of the vote. Four other lesser-known candidates, plus write-ins, combined to take about 2 percent of the vote. That left Tracy just 42 percent.

Some Tracy supporters might complain about the spoiler effect of those less-competitive candidates. But city data show there were plenty more votes out there for the taking.

While there was 6 percent more turnout this year than for the 2018 mayoral contest, only 38 percent of all registered voters cast ballots — pretty paltry for a year in which ballots went out in the mail to all active, registered voters.

With that in mind, here's a more comprehensive look at the votes that were cast, and where.

click to enlarge Mayor Miro Weinberger campaigning Tuesday - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Mayor Miro Weinberger campaigning Tuesday

Weinberger's Wheelhouse

Going into the election, Weinberger needed to follow a pretty basic formula to win: Run up the score in the North and South ends of the city to offset a drubbing in the student-heavy, more progressive central districts.
click to enlarge A map of Burlington's ward and districts - CITY OF BURLINGTON
  • City of Burlington
  • A map of Burlington's ward and districts

True to form, he did well in the areas he needed, with at least about 50 percent of the vote in Wards 4, 5, 6 and 7. That's also where turnout was highest in the city, with at least 40 percent of voters casting ballots in each of those wards.
Ward 4, the western side of the New North End, led the way with 53 percent turnout, and Weinberger scored his best results there: 58.33 percent.

But Weinberger did worse this year than in 2018 across all eight city wards. 
Some decreases were negligible, such as losing just 0.69 percent in Ward 4 and 1.52 percent in Ward 7.

Others were far more pronounced. For example, Weinberger won Ward 1 in 2018, but lost it this year when his support dipped by 12.9 percent. Ward 8 was even worse for Weinberger: His support plummeted by 22.6 percent.

Both wards are full of college students and are both represented by Progressive city councilors who supported Tracy.

The clearest picture of Weinberger's waning support was in the South District (Wards 5 and 6), where incumbent Councilor Joan Shannon was up for reelection. Shannon, a Democrat and one of the mayor's staunchest allies on the council, cruised to victory with 66 percent of the votes. Weinberger, meanwhile, mustered just 54.35 percent.
click to enlarge Max Tracy (right) learns he lost the election - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Max Tracy (right) learns he lost the election

Tracy's Turnout Troubles

Turnout, turnout, turnout. That seems to have been Tracy's Achilles heel.

In 2018, Progressive-endorsed independent Carina Driscoll won 35 percent of the vote, while third-place finisher Infinite Culcleasure earned about 16 percent. With a third viable candidate again in the race in 2021, Tracy needed to pump up turnout to make up that 13-percent margin Driscoll lost by.

Six percent more voters did cast ballots in 2021. And Tracy claimed just as many wards as Weinberger did. But low turnout in the areas that the Prog challenger won may have cost him the election.

In Wards 1, 2 and 3 — where Tracy won more than 50 percent of the vote — voter turnout ranged between 32 and 36 percent. Those percentages were notably better than in 2018, when none of the three wards hit even 30 percent turnout.

In the Central District, Tracy even outpaced his fellow Progressive City Councilor Perri Freeman, who earned 59 percent of the vote to win reelection. Tracy, meanwhile, took 62 percent in Wards 2 and 3.

Yet in the student-heavy Ward 8, where Tracy dominated the field with 81 percent of the vote, turnout remained virtually the same as it was in 2018: a paltry 21 percent. So while as a percentage, the victory was impressive, it didn't carry many votes.

By contrast, all four wards that Weinberger won had at least 40 percent turnout. In Ward 4, where the mayor performed the best, turnout even eclipsed 50 percent, helping him pad his lead. The ward also returned the most absentee ballots, with 2,118. Ward 8, where Tracy had his best showing, returned 429 absentee ballots, the fewest of all eight wards.

Still don't think your vote can influence a local election? Here's what Sanders thinks of that:
click to enlarge Max Tracy on Tuesday - FILE: JAMES BUCK
  • File: James Buck
  • Max Tracy on Tuesday

Progressive Policies?

While Tracy just missed, all of the ballot items he endorsed did quite well on Election Night. Burlington voters, it seems, like Progressive policies, just not necessarily Progressive candidates. Perhaps some Weinberger voters were not voting for him, but rather against Tracy.

All seven ballot items passed with at least about 63 percent of the vote.

Weinberger publicly supported one: a charter change to give the city authority to impose fees on heating systems that run on fossil fuels. That measure passed with 64.5 percent of votes, though it now needs approval from the state legislature and the governor.
Related A Just Cause? Landlords, Tenants Battle Over Burlington Eviction Proposal
Christie Delphia
A Just Cause? Landlords, Tenants Battle Over Burlington Eviction Proposal
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
Other items favored by Progressives easily passed as well: A measure to allow cannabis shops to operate in the city, beginning in October 2022, passed (unsurprisingly) with 81 percent; and a charter change that will require a "just cause" for an eviction passed with about 63 percent. Tenant-heavy wards helped that one pass easily.

Finally, ranked-choice voting, a system the city abandoned in 2010, could now be back, at least for city council elections. That measure passed with 64.4 percent. It could first be used for races on Town Meeting Day 2022, if the legislature and governor approve.
Related Can Once-Maligned Ranked-Choice Voting Make a Comeback in Burlington?
Can Once-Maligned Ranked-Choice Voting Make a Comeback in Burlington?
By Courtney Lamdin
Politics
Interestingly, Democrats twice stymied earlier efforts to get the system on the ballot. In December 2019, a council subcommittee adjourned a meeting before the item could be moved to the full council, which could have put it on the Town Meeting Day 2020 ballot.

Last July, Weinberger vetoed a council-passed resolution that would have let voters decide on the system last November. Weinberger said he based his decision on the cost of printing an extra ballot. But last September, the council passed a version that applied only to city council races. Weinberger didn't veto that one.

Who knows how things would have turned out if ranked-choice voting had been in play for the mayoral race on Tuesday?

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Authors

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.
Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Trending

Cannabis Organization Heady Vermont Is on Hiatus
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 4 to 10
Candidates of Color Win, Lose and Even Tie on Town Meeting Day
Roughly Two Dozen Vermont Towns Just Say Yes to Marijuana Sales
Burlington High School Opens Downtown Campus in Former Macy's
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Town Meeting Day

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation