Headwaters Restaurant and Pub Opens in Cabot 

Filet mignon at Headwaters Restaurant & Pub

Headwaters Restaurant & Pub opened at 3075 Main Street in Cabot on September 9. Owner Russell Statman said he completely renovated the space, which used to house Cabot Café. Customers can eat inside beside a fountain and a mural, in the pub room, or on the outdoor deck overlooking the Winooski River.

The menu offers a mix of fine dining — think filet mignon and tuna tataki — and more casual fare, such as chicken wings, a smash burger, and Cabot cheddar mac and cheese. Vegetarian options include a fig tartlet, a portobello mushroom burger and herb-crusted tofu.

Headwaters chef Nelson Cognac (left) and facilities director Chris Porter

"If you want something fancy, we can help you," Statman said. "If you just want to kick back with your snow boots on, we got that, too."

Chef Nelson Cognac changes Headwaters' menu daily, Statman said. He considers the restaurant lucky to have hired Cognac, who previously led Big Jay Tavern in Montgomery. Before coming to Vermont, Cognac ran a French bistro and a Greek restaurant in the Boston area.

A Burlington resident and lawyer by day, Statman said one of his motives for buying the space was so he would have somewhere to eat when he goes snowmobiling in Cabot.

"I have no experience running a restaurant, and that's why we brought in Nelson and his team," Statman said. "I'm very lucky that ... he's really taking charge and showing me what to do."

Headwaters Restaurant & Pub is currently open for dinner Thursday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Next, Statman said, he hopes to offer brunch and lunch on weekends and install heaters on the deck so guests can eat outside through late fall.