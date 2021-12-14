Santiago's Cuban Cuisine to Leave New North End Location 

click to enlarge
Elizabeth M. Seyler ©️ Seven Days
Santiago's Cuban Cuisine
The restaurant at 1127 North Avenue in Burlington will change again after the holidays. Originally opened as Chile North
in July 2021, the space in the Ethan Allen Shopping Center in the New North End has been the home of Santiago's Cuban Cuisine
since late August.
In a social media post
on Tuesday, the restaurant announced that after December 23, Santiago's will move on.
Carina Driscoll "will stay in the North Avenue space and will continue bringing delicious food and drinks to the New North End" in a yet-to-be-announced new concept, which will open after the holidays, according to the post.
"Friends, we are sad but proud to share with you that after four months, we are wrapping up Santiago’s de la Avenida Norte. We have had the best time bringing you the cooking of Oscar Arencibia, founder of Santiago’s. We enjoyed welcoming you into the space, sharing with you authentic Cuban cuisine, cocktails and Latin vibes. Sometimes even when something is awesome, it is not meant to be permanent," the post read.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Cris Sandlin
Luis Calderin (left) and Oscar Arencibia
The collaboration was originally announced as a six-week pop-up when Santiago's
business partners Arencibia and Luis Calderin took over the kitchen. In mid-October, when those six weeks were up, the signs on the building changed from Chile North to Santiago's, signaling a more permanent arrangement.
Instead, Arencibia and Calderin will bring their authentic Cuban cuisine
to downtown Burlington in spring 2022, according to a separate post
from the Santiago's account.
This story will be updated with details about both restaurants' future plans; neither Arencibia nor Driscoll were ready to share when reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.