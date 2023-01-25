Vermont Chefs, Bakers and Beverage Producers Named James Beard Award Semifinalists 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Of Richmond Community Kitchen
-
Alganesh Michael of A Taste of Abyssinia
Chef and co-owner Nisachon "Rung" Morgan of Saap restaurant in Randolph won Vermont's first James Beard Foundation Award
in the Best Chef: Northeast category in 2022. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Five Vermont chefs, bakers and beverage producers made the list.
Two Chittenden County chefs were recognized in the Best Chef: Northeast category: Alganesh Michael
of A Taste of Abyssinia — an Eritrean/Ethiopian catering and pop-up biz — and Mojo Hancy-Davis of May Day in Burlington's Old North End.
click to enlarge
-
Daria Bishop
-
May Day co-owners Matthew Peterson and Mojo Hancy-Davis cutting herbs from a raised bed outside the restaurant
Hancy-Davis opened May Day with co-owner Matthew Peterson in the former Butch + Babe's space over Memorial Day weekend 2022. The bustling, playful neighborhood spot celebrates local ingredients — including some that Hancy-Davis grows himself — and is a popular Monday night stop for industry folks.
Michael, a South Burlington resident originally from Eritrea, offers traditional Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes for weekly takeout and at pop-up events around Vermont. She also teaches regular cooking classes, including an upcoming class at Access CVU in Hinesburg on March 30.
click to enlarge
Amanda Wildermuth received a nod in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category for her work at Honey Road. She also runs the pastry program for the Burlington restaurant's new brunch spot, the Grey Jay, where customers can order her now-famous doughnuts.
-
Courtesy
-
Amanda Wildermuth
"[It's] humbling to be on this list with so many talented chefs," Wildermuth told Seven Days. "My team and I have created a program at Honey that I am very proud of, and I'm so glad to see that others are as excited about it as we are."
Burlington's Foam Brewers is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category. It's the only brewery listed in a field of wine bars, restaurants and wine producers, though its experimentation extended to wine with the team's first Natural Hack release in 2022.
click to enlarge
Haymaker Bun is in the running for Outstanding Bakery, a new category this year. Owner Caroline Corrente and her team offer the bakery's namesake buns — and breakfast and lunch — on Middlebury's Bakery Lane six days a week. Corrente previously shared the restaurant space with her husband, Matt Corrente, who put his Italian restaurant, the Arcadian, on pause in 2021.
-
Caleb Kenna ©️ Seven Days
-
A bun and coffee from Haymaker Bun
Corrente is working on expanding her products' distribution. This month, Haymaker launched four-packs of frozen buns, which are
currently available at the bakery and at Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op.
Corrente started Haymaker when her son, now 5-and-a-half, was a newborn. She was home with him on Wednesday when she heard the news, and she explained the honor to him using a football analogy, she told Seven Days.
"I said, 'There's this award called the James Beard, and it's kind of like the Super Bowl, but for restaurants.' And he was like, 'Well, yours is a bakewy, not a westauwant,'" Corrente said. He gave her a big hug after she explained the new category.
"Thanks for keeping me grounded," Corrente added with a laugh.
Final nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 5.
"[There's] so much Vermont representation this year," Honey Road's Wildermuth said. "What a great food community to be a part of."
This story will be updated.