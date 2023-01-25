Vermont Chefs, Bakers and Beverage Producers Named James Beard Award Semifinalists 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Richmond Community Kitchen

Alganesh Michael of A Taste of Abyssinia

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

May Day co-owners Matthew Peterson and Mojo Hancy-Davis cutting herbs from a raised bed outside the restaurant



Michael, a South Burlington resident originally from Eritrea, offers traditional Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes for weekly takeout and at pop-up events around Vermont. She also teaches regular cooking classes, including an



Michael, a South Burlington resident originally from Eritrea, offers traditional Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes for weekly takeout and at pop-up events around Vermont. She also teaches regular cooking classes, including an upcoming class at Access CVU in Hinesburg on March 30.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Amanda Wildermuth





"[It's] humbling to be on this list with so many talented chefs," Wildermuth told Seven Days. "My team and I have created a program at Honey that I am very proud of, and I'm so glad to see that others are as excited about it as we are."



Amanda Wildermuth received a nod in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category for her work at Honey Road . She also runs the pastry program for the Burlington restaurant's new brunch spot, the Grey Jay , where customers can order her now-famous doughnuts."[It's] humbling to be on this list with so many talented chefs," Wildermuth told. "My team and I have created a program at Honey that I am very proud of, and I'm so glad to see that others are as excited about it as we are."

Burlington's Foam Brewers is a semifinalist in the





Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category. It's the only brewery listed in a field of wine bars, restaurants and wine producers, though its experimentation extended to wine with the team's first Natural Hack release in 2022.

click to enlarge Caleb Kenna ©️ Seven Days

A bun and coffee from Haymaker Bun





Haymaker Bun is in the running for Outstanding Bakery, a new category this year. Owner Caroline Corrente and her team offer the bakery's namesake buns — and breakfast and lunch — on Middlebury's Bakery Lane six days a week. Corrente previously shared the restaurant space with her husband, Matt Corrente, who put his Italian restaurant, the Arcadian, on pause in 2021.

This month, Haymaker launched four-packs of frozen buns, which are

.





Corrente

started Haymaker when her son, now 5-and-a-half, was a newborn. She was home with him on Wednesday when she heard the news, and she explained the honor to him using a football analogy, she told Seven Days.



"I said, 'There's this award called the James Beard, and it's kind of like the Super Bowl, but for restaurants.' And he was like, 'Well, yours is a bakewy, not a westauwant,'" Corrente said. He gave her a big hug after she explained the new category.



"Thanks for keeping me grounded," Corrente added with a laugh.



Final nominees for the awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 5.









This story will be updated.