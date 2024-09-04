 Pride Center of Vermont Is Roiled by Allegations of Antisemitism | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 04, 2024 Arts + Culture » LGBTQ

Pride Center of Vermont Is Roiled by Allegations of Antisemitism 

The schism stems from a statement the organization's staff released about the war in Gaza. The dispute could flare up again at Burlington's Pride Parade.
By

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Pride — and Prejudice? | Vermont's leading LGBTQ org is roiled by allegations of antisemitism"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More LGBTQ »

More By This Author

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.

About the Artist

James Buck

James Buck

jamesbuck.org
Bio:
 James Buck is a multimedia journalist for Seven Days.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in LGBTQ

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation