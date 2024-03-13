Activists Protest Outside Matisyahu Show at Higher Ground 

click to enlarge
Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists lined the sidewalk by the entrance to Higher Ground
in South Burlington on Thursday night protesting the performance of reggae artist Matisyahu
. The 44-year-old Jewish American singer of hits like "King Without a Crown" has come under fire for his comments on the war in Gaza
and support of the Israeli government, including playing for Israeli Defense Forces soldiers in January.
Holding signs reading "Matisyahu supports genocide" and "Make Higher Ground apartheid free," the protesters waved at passing cars while holding Palestinian flags.
Sophie Cassel, a clinical and community herbalist from Richmond, was there representing the local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace
, an anti-Zionist organization. Cassel, who is Jewish, said she felt the need to protest Matisyahu's performance not only due to his views but also his comments labeling his critics as antisemitic.
"He's pushed this notion that only people who hate Israel and Jewish people stand with Palestine," Cassel said. "That is simply not true. Matisyahu says he wants peace, but his peace is rooted in the continued dispossession of an entire population."
Cassel insisted that the protesters weren't there to antagonize Matisyahu's fans, Higher Ground or its employees but to respond directly to the singer's Zionist views.
"We'd be here if it was Taylor Swift and she was the one supporting genocide," Cassel said.
Though organizations such as Cassel's and the Vermont Coalition for Palestinian Liberation
called for the show to be canceled in a letter that 100 local musicians cosigned, the concert went on as planned. Fans of the singer lined up outside the venue, separated by the parking lot from protesters on the sidewalk.
Higher Ground declined to comment other than to confirm that the show would go on as planned. In an interview with Seven Days
on Wednesday, Matisyahu blasted the protesters as "the most idiotic people, who are so quick to choose a side and pay no attention to the history and complexity of Israel and Palestine."