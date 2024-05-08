Pro-Palestinian Encampment at UVM Has Disbanded After 10 Days 

.



“While the encampment served as an immensely useful tactical escalation, the time has now come for us to pivot our energy,” the post reads. The group called on students to “stay prepared” heading into the summer. “The tide has turned and there is no going back.”



Asked for comment about the end of the encampment, the university said in a statement that the protesters "have not communicated their intentions to the administration." Despite that, the statement said, "the university appreciates that students have made efforts to bring their demonstration closer to compliance with university policies."



Before breaking camp, the protesters got some of what they wanted. UVM president Suresh Garimella on Friday said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield would no longer give a commencement speech later this month. The university also disclosed information about its endowment investments. But the school has not agreed to divest from companies connected to Israel, cut ties with the country’s academic institutions or grant protesters immunity from punishment — three of the encampment's demands.In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the UVM Students for Justice in Palestine, one of the groups organizing the demonstration, said the encampment helped its movement grow in “size, organization, discipline, and intelligence.” Demonstrators ultimately made the “strategic decision” to move on, the organizers said, because it appeared the university was dragging its feet in hopes that the protest would lose steam once the academic year ended