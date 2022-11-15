 Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Winter | Kids VT | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 15, 2022 Local Guides » Kids VT

Save the Dates: Fun Stuff for Families This Winter 

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

This article was originally published in Seven Days' monthly parenting magazine, Kids VT.

  • 'Winter Light' @ MAC Center for the Arts

    • An exhibition that celebrates winter in the Northeast Kingdom, as well as other cultures and traditions....
    • Nov. 19-Jan. 7

  • Jason Bishop @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe Mountain Resort

    • An award-winning magician knocks audiences' socks off with displays of levitation, sleight of hand and illusion....
    • Fri., Nov. 25, 3 & 7 p.m. $35-50.

  • 'Winter Lights' @ Shelburne Museum

    • The buildings and gardens glow in multicolored illuminations for the holiday season. Purchase timed tickets at shelburnemuseum.org....
    • Nov. 25-Jan. 1 $15 for adults, $10 for ages 3-17, free for children under 3

  • Wassail Weekend @ Billings Farm & Museum

    • An authentically decorated Victorian farmhouse parlor sets a merry mood for holiday stories, candle dipping and cooking demos....
    • Fri., Dec. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Regular admission, $8-17; free for members and kids 3 and under.

  • Vermont's Own 'Nutcracker' @ The Flynn

    • Vermont Ballet Theater presents a full-length, all-ages rendition of Tchaikovsky’s holiday spectacle....
    • Sat., Dec. 17, 2 & 7 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 18, 1 & 6:30 p.m. $20.55-45.25.
