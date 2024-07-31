Crumbs: Restaurant Transitions in Chittenden County and St. Johnsbury 

click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Kingdom Taproom

After a 10-year run, St. Johnsbury's subterranean craft-beer destination, Kingdom Taproom, closed in early July. Its group of owners is "in talks" with potential operators "to have it reopened soon," either as the Taproom or with changes, co-owner Jamie Murphy told Seven Days.

In February, the owners shuttered their upstairs restaurant, Kingdom Table, just shy of five years in business. That space is now home to Birches, a brunch-through-dinner spot run by the team at nearby Boule Bakery.

Murphy said the Kingdom Taproom group is working on a plan to honor gift cards — either when the bar reopens under new owners or at neighboring restaurants.

In Burlington, Marco's Pizza appears to have closed after a short run in its new spot at 177 Church Street, the former home of Big Daddy's Pizza. Marco's moved from its nearly 30-year home on Williston Road in South Burlington last fall, opening in mid-November.

The business rebranded as Mount's Pizza Pie in April, then as Andy's Anytime in May. In early June, a sign on the door read, "It has been a pleasure serving you all. We will return after a brief word from our sponsors..."

The former Marco's space is now listed for lease with V/T Commercial. The owners could not be reached for comment.

click to enlarge File: Oliver Parini

Darrell Langworthy of Heart n Soul

Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ served its final plates of ribs, brisket and burnt ends in South Burlington on July 13. Owner Darrell Langworthy announced the permanent closure earlier in the week on social media, citing personal health concerns.

Langworthy started the barbecue biz as a mobile food truck in 2018. He and his wife, Sarah, operated a series of brick-and-mortar locations in Essex Junction and Colchester before opening Heart n Soul at 155 Market Street in late 2023.

In the post, Langworthy said general manager Casey DeGuise plans to "carry on the same great Texas BBQ" somewhere in the Essex area, targeting a spring 2025 opening.

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Buffalo cauliflower at Despacito

In the Queen City, Old North End vegan restaurant and event venue Despacito Bar and Kitchen is for sale, according to a social media announcement last week. Two weeks ago, most of the staff at owner David Quintana's other Burlington business, Manhattan Pizza & Pub, walked out and called for a boycott on social media after a conflict with Quintana. Both businesses remain open.