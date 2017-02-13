Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, February 13, 2017

Montpeculiar / Weather Montpeculiar: Scott Declares ‘Powder Day' — For Non-Vermonters

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 2:34 PM

click to enlarge Downhill in some powder - DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime
  • Downhill in some powder
Chances are, unless you work at a school or took one of your precious vacation days, you got up this morning, dug your way out of 11-plus inches of fresh snow and went to work.

But if you are from out of state and were in 
click to enlarge montpeculiar2.jpg
Vermont to ski or snowmobile over the weekend, Gov. Phil Scott wants you to take a “powder day.”

He didn't come out and say so, but the underlying presumption is that employers of out-of-state visitors are supposed to give them a bonus day off because it snowed in Vermont in winter.

"I’ve proclaimed Monday an official powder day,” Scott said in a statement issued Sunday night. “And, while I can’t grant official pardons out of state, I certainly hope all will be granted a ‘snow day’ pardon. Visitors can feel free to tell their boss Vermont’s governor asked them to stay.”

Vermonters, meanwhile, are not included in the "declaration." So just  keep toiling away at your job and ignore any thoughts of skiing through fresh powder.

The somewhat whimsical declaration was meant to draw attention to the fact that the skiing will be about as good today as Vermont has seen in two years, maybe longer.

The governor wants out-of-staters to stay, eat and buy another day's lift ticket because that’d be good for Vermont’s economy.  Never mind the economy of the state or province they came from.

It’s a curious suggestion from a governor who speaks often of the value of a strong work ethic.

Anyone with a strong work ethic who was visiting Vermont for the weekend and knew they were supposed to work Monday would have checked the weather forecast and either arranged to take Monday off or hit the road ahead of the storm.

Rebecca Kelley, the governor's spokesperson,  disregarded that in defending the proclamation in an email.

“The intent was primarily focused on those travelers who were here for the weekend and wouldn't be able to (or would prefer not to) travel home during the storm," she wrote. "Tourism plays a significant role in our economy, so as a huge economic driver it was an opportunity to highlight the ideal timing of the storm with one of the busier travel weeks-weekends of the season.”

So it is that the governor heralded the idea of doing exactly what some Vermont employers worry their employees do when a good layer of powder falls. A year ago, when legislators were discussing a bill that mandates employers to offer some paid sick leave, business owners balked. One of the concerns they cited was that employees would call in “sick” and take a “powder day” to go skiing. The measure passed, though.

Scott, as lieutenant governor, reluctantly went along with the paid sick leave legislation but concurred with employers that it was an unwarranted burden on their bottom lines.

Apparently not for out-of-state employers, though. As long as their employees are spending money in Vermont.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Terri Hallenbeck

Terri Hallenbeck
Bio:
 Terri Hallenbeck is a Seven Days staff writer covering politics, the Legislature and state issues.

More by Terri Hallenbeck

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation