Obituary: Eugene Hallman, 1950-2024 

Eugene Hallman

Gene (“Geno”) Hallman of Richmond, Vt., passed away April 18 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his family.

Gene was born and raised in Pennsylvania, the son of Eugene and Rosemary (nee Dougherty) Hallman. They filled Gene’s early life with love and were deeply involved in his upbringing, providing carefree summers at the shore, camping trips, ocean fishing and scouting. They taught him to love the outdoors, especially the ocean, and throughout his life, Gene maintained a love of the ocean and a responsibility to its health. They instilled in him the values of honesty, leadership and responsibility and, above all, taught him the absolute importance of relationships and family. These principles guided his entire life.

Gene attended Mansfield State College to pursue a degree in elementary education, but his education was cut short when he was drafted for Vietnam. He sustained injuries during his basic training that prevented him from serving overseas, and after his recovery, he launched his career in the early and burgeoning field of computer technology, traveling throughout the country for Sperry Univac, where he worked as a systems analyst. He made his dearest lifelong friends from his work there and began his participation in the “ski club.” Gene and his friends would travel weekly from Pennsylvania to Sugarbush to ski from dawn to dusk, while renting a ski house in the Mad River Valley. He became an expert skier and was able to ski in the French Alps at Chamonix.

Throughout his travels, Gene always knew he would settle in Vermont, and he finally made a permanent move in the ‘80s and sought work in Vermont doing a variety of computer-related jobs for Universal Microsystems, McCauliffe, and finally for the state of Vermont, where he was the Health and Human Services Agency data processing chief. He went on to work as chief of computer services for the state of Vermont, and then director of the Government Consulting Group. He worked briefly as the executive director of Economic Development for Northern Vermont until illness prevented him from working. He was proud to finally complete his elementary education degree through the Norwich University Adult Degree Program and was able to work as a long-term sub, as his health allowed. When his mobility declined, he worked locally at Smuggler’s Notch and is remembered there by staff and guests for his gentle presence and hospitality.

Gene believed in giving back to his community and always found a way to volunteer. In Dallas he volunteered at the Scottish Rite for Children hospital and then in the ERs in Massachusetts hospitals. These shaped his desire to pursue his EMT licensure, and he went on to become the head of the Mad River Valley Ambulance. He was very active in Special Olympics Vermont and served as executive director and also directed the summer games. He volunteered in organizing the first Vermont City Triathalon. He was a eucharistic minister at St. Mary’s in Cambridge, Vt., and provided visitation for the sick and homebound. Gene looked forward each year to his week relaxing at his beloved Eagle Camp in South Hero and always managed to volunteer during work week to set up camp for the season. When he could no longer do any physical work, he still found a way to participate. As he became even more physically limited, he found a way to volunteer by doing mapping for the USGS online from home.

He met his future wife, Sharon (Pepe), when they both worked on the set construction crew for a Lyric Theater production, and they married in 1991. Children soon followed, and his life’s magnum opus became parenting his sons, Eric and Ben. He was a steady presence in their lives and found great comfort watching them grow to be fine men. Gene adored their partners and was in love with his new grandson, Hudson. His family brought him much comfort in his final months.

Gene is survived by his wife, Sharon; his sons, Eric (and wife Tiffany) and Ben (and partner Abbie Zani); his grandson (and namesake), Hudson Eugene; his sister, Catherine Grosshanten (and husband Gary); nephew Sam Grosshanten (and partner Amy Golden); niece April Fish (and husband Joel Tyson), and grandniece and grandnephew Allie and Logan Fish. He also leaves his father-in-law, Anthony DaSilva, and his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly Pepe and Charlie Roy. He was predeceased by his parents and his nephew Gary Grosshanten Jr.

The family invites everyone to an informal gathering of family and friends and celebration of Gene’s life at the Richmond Free Library on Saturday, May 18, at 5 p.m.