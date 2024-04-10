Nest — Spring 2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Ryan Bent | John James

"Before and after" photos are a hallmark of home renovations. In this issue of Nest, Seven Days' quarterly magazine on homes, design and real estate, we set our sights on projects that are truly transformational. Initially dreamed up in the 1970s, the new South Burlington City Center is finally a reality, adding hundreds of residential units and a burgeoning downtown where there once was a dirt road amid a sea of strip malls. We explore how it happened — and what other communities, such as housing-crunched Burlington, can learn from it. We also feast our eyes on another incredible makeover: the "1812 Tavern" in Charlotte, painstakingly restored and renovated into a single-family home over five years. Smaller home projects can be just as rewarding: Kismet Cottage, a "she shed" in Shelburne — say that three times fast — adds equity and serves as both a sanctuary and shared space. It's nice to know that sometimes what we need is right in the backyard. We can't all live in Vermont's plethora of million-dollar mansions. Despite its persistent housing crisis, Vermont has more and more of those.