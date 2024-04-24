Pet Project: Introducing the Winners of the 2024 Best of the Beasts Pet Photo Contest 

click to enlarge
Technological advancements are coming faster than ever these days, which is both exciting and terrifying. While it's understandable to be leery of what automation and AI mean for the future of, well, everything, some developments truly make life more worth living. For example: Did you know that your iPhone can now recognize your pets?
It's true! The Apple smartphone's latest operating system, iOS 17, is capable of identifying the 47,582 pics of your hound-Pyrenees mix, Fluffernutter, that you have stored on your photo roll. The only possible downside: If you die suddenly, your friends and family might discover how many more photos you have of your pets than your human loved ones. (It's OK. Us, too.)
That potential embarrassment aside, we here at Seven Days are in favor of anything that makes it easier to store, catalog and gratuitously share pet photos. If the results of the 2024 Best of the Beasts pet photo contest are any indication, we're not alone.
After a hiatus in 2023, Best of the Beasts returned in fine form this year. Nearly 600 readers submitted photos in five categories: Doggone Adorable (dogs), Purrfect Poser (cats), Best Dressed (animals in costume), Lady & the Tramp (multiple cute animals together), and Wild Card, which included everything from reptiles to birds to pigs to this year's Wild Card champ, Frolic the Scottish Highland cow. See all the contestants in this online gallery.
Along with the winners below, you'll find a handful of pet photos that the judges felt were just too darned cute not to include.
Doggone Adorable
Winner: Kona (Human: Sarah Perryman)
click to enlarge
Runners-Up
Daisy (Human: Felicia Far)
click to enlarge
Marshmallow (Human: Suz McVey)
click to enlarge
Purrfect poser
Winner: Shanti (Human: Kim Peine)
click to enlarge
Runners-Up
Little Wing (Human: Katie Peck)
click to enlarge
Tomo (Human: Terry Allen)
click to enlarge
Lady & the Tramp
Winner: Pumpkin & Luna (Human: Bryan Holland)
click to enlarge
- Bryan Holland
- Pumpkin & Luna
Runners-Up
Oliver & Zooey III (Human: Alexandra Lazar)
click to enlarge
- Alexandra Lazar
- Oliver & Zooey III
Frida & Aminta (Human: Robert Hitzig)
click to enlarge
- Robert Hitzig
- Frida & Aminta
Best Dressed
Winner: Waylon (Human: Chelsey Robert)
click to enlarge
Runners-Up
Maria (Human: Kat McGrath)
click to enlarge
Super Piglet (Human: Mari Lowder)
click to enlarge
Wild Card
Winner: Frolic & Friends (Human: Jan Thouron)
click to enlarge
- Jan Thouron
- Frolic & Friends
Runners-Up
Lulu (Human: Shelly LaCroix)
click to enlarge
Slim Shady (Human: Christine DeSimone)
click to enlarge
- Christine Desimone
- Slim Shady