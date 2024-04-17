Now Playing in Theaters: April 17-23 

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Universal

new in theaters

ABIGAIL: Criminals who kidnap a gangster's cute ballerina daughter get a rude awakening in this horror flick. With Kathryn Newton and Giancarlo Esposito. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) directed. (109 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Sunset)

HOUSEKEEPING FOR BEGINNERS: A woman (Anamaria Marinca) finds herself forced to raise her girlfriend's two daughters in this acclaimed comedy-drama from Macedonia. Goran Stolevski directed. (107 min, R. Capitol)

THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE: British special ops fight the Nazis in this action flick loosely based on Operation Postmaster, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Henry Cavill. (120 min, R. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Star)

SASQUATCH SUNSET: Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough play a Bigfoot couple in an offbeat adventure comedy from David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter). (89 min, R. Savoy)

SPY X FAMILY CODE: WHITE: This animated action comedy is based on the Spy x Family manga series. Kazuhiro Furuhashi directed. (110 min, PG-13. Essex, Majestic)

currently playing

ARCADIAN ★★★ Nicolas Cage plays a dude fighting monsters with his teen sons in a postapocalyptic landscape in this horror thriller from director Benjamin Brewer. (92 min, R. Majestic)

ARTHUR THE KING ★★1/2 A stray dog inspires an athlete (Mark Wahlberg) to fight the odds in an endurance race. (90 min, PG-13. Majestic)

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN: Special operatives must overcome their differences to face an apocalyptic threat in this Hindi action thriller. (164 min, NR. Majestic)

CIVIL WAR ★★★★ Journalists race toward a Washington, D.C., threatened by rebels in this dystopian action thriller from Alex Garland (Men), starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura. (109 min, R. Big Picture, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Playhouse, Roxy, Savoy, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden; reviewed 4/17)

DUNE: PART TWO ★★★1/2 The saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and the spice planet Arrakis continues in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi series. (166 min, PG-13. Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Roxy; reviewed 3/6)

THE FIRST OMEN ★★★1/2 In this prequel to The Omen horror series, an American woman (Nell Tiger Free) in Rome discovers a plot to arrange the birth of the Antichrist. (120 min, R. Majestic)

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE ★★1/2 A new generation of ghostbusters joins the old one to fight an evil force that threatens Earth with a new ice age. (115 min, PG-13. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE ★★1/2 The two legendary monsters square off again in this action adventure from Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong). (115 min, PG-13. Big Picture, Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Marquis, Star, Stowe, Sunset, Welden)

KUNG FU PANDA 4 ★★★ Po (voice of Jack Black) must train his warrior successor in this animated adventure. (94 min, PG. Bijou, Capitol, Essex, Majestic, Paramount, Star, Sunset, Welden)

LA CHIMERA: An archaeologist (Josh O'Connor) gets embroiled in a black market for stolen artifacts in this acclaimed romantic adventure from director Alice Rohrwacher (The Wonders). (130 min, NR. Roxy)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING ★★★★ Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian play a gym manager and a bodybuilder who fall in love, but criminal entanglements threaten their dreams. (104 min, R. Roxy, Sunset; reviewed 4/3)

MONKEY MAN ★★★1/2 In this action thriller set in Mumbai, Dev Patel (who also directed and cowrote) plays a young man who goes on a revenge crusade against the oppressors of the powerless. (121 min, R. Essex, Majestic, Stowe, Sunset)

PROBLEMISTA ★★★1/2 An aspiring toy designer takes a job with an eccentric New York artist in this comedy. (104 min, R. Roxy)

WICKED LITTLE LETTERS ★★★ The women of a small town investigate to see who has been sending profane missives in this comic period piece with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. (100 min, R. Roxy)

older films and special screenings

THE BOY AND THE HERON (Roxy)

CHALLENGERS (Essex, Mon only)

IN THE NAME OF FORGOTTEN WOMEN (Savoy, Mon only)

METROPOLITAN OPERA: LA RONDINE (Essex, Sat only)

MIGRATION (Sunset)

SHREK 2 20TH ANNIVERSARY (Essex, Majestic)

open theaters

Catamount Arts' theater is currently closed until further notice. (* = upcoming schedule for theater was not available at press time)