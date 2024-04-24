La Montañuela and D’Aversa Furniture to Open Wine Bar-Showroom in Vergennes 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Camila Carrillo and Nathan D'Aversa in front of 10 Green Street

Married couple Camila Carrillo and Nathan D'Aversa will combine their crafts to open a shared wine bar and furniture showroom at 10 Green Street in Vergennes.

Carrillo, 31, will run the wine bar in addition to making her La Montañuela wine and coferments as part of Gruppo Garagista in Barnard. More than a tasting room, the bar will offer her wines alongside others from Vermont and beyond.

"It's definitely a place for me to showcase my wines," Carrillo said. "But my goal is to make Vermont wine accessible with glass pours, and it will also focus on hybrid wines from all over the world and wines that I love that complement the Vermont wine scene."

When the bar opens in late summer or early fall, the menu will feature simple snacks such as "really good bread and butter," olives, and desserts, Carrillo said. In the future, she hopes to have friends with food businesses host pop-ups.

The couple had planned to open a tasting room on their land in New Haven, where Carrillo planted vines last year. But they fell in love with the big-windowed antique store space above the former City Limits Night Club in the building's basement.

Furniture maker D'Aversa, 34, will move his shop on-site and furnish the bar with his modern pieces made from Vermont-harvested wood. "When you're drinking wine and hanging out, you're sitting in one of my chairs," he said. "It will be ever evolving, with rotating furniture and art."

"It will be like your second — very nice — living room," Carrillo added.