Norwich University Names New President 

A Norwich University graduate — and member of its board of trustees — is set to become the military school’s new president.
Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow, a Marine who graduated from Norwich in 1983, will move into the top position at the Northfield school next Wednesday, May 1. Broadmeadow replaces Mark Anarumo, who resigned on January 4 after he was placed on leave and investigated for violating Norwich’s policies and “values,” according to trustees.
Broadmeadow, who was appointed to Norwich's board of trustees in 2022, was nominated by the board in January to be the school’s next president. But his election was delayed by health issues, according to the school. Karen Gaines, the school’s provost and dean of the faculty, has been serving as acting president.
Broadmeadow will be Norwich’s 25th president. He retired from the military in 2020 and has worked as a consultant since then, according to a press release.
“I am deeply honored that the trustees have placed their faith in me to lead our university at this pivotal time,” Broadmeadow said in the release. His wife, also a 1983 Norwich graduate, will join him on campus, the release said. Broadmeadow wasn’t available on Thursday for an interview.
- Courtesy
- Lt. Gen. John Broadmeadow
Norwich University's strategic plan
for 2018 to 2035 includes improving its enrollment and financial sustainability and strengthening its brand. The job description for president includes living on campus and making a minimum commitment of two years.
Norwich has a 1,200-acre campus and had an undergraduate enrollment of 2,854 last fall, according to U.S. News & World Report
Broadmeadow received a master’s degree in business administration and computer resources management from Webster University in Missouri and has held a pilot’s license since 1979, according to his LinkedIn page. The news release said Broadmeadow is the highest-ranking Marine officer in the ranks of Norwich alumni and is the first Marine to serve as president of the university.